Julia Jacklin dazzled at Brooklyn Steel (pics, setlist, review)

Julia Jacklin welcomed autumn early with a stellar set on Friday night (9/16) at Brooklyn Steel. In spite of the fact that she was starting to lose her voice (her shows in Philly and Boston were postponed because of this), Julia played hard and thanked the crowd for readily joining in: "I'm trying to be professional but I'm glad everybody is singing along," she said early on. She thanked her bassist Mimi for opening the show, as well.

Walking on to Celine Dion's "My Heart Will Go On," Julia opened her set with a solo rendition of "Don't Let the Kids Win," the title track of her 2016 debut. The stage felt remarkably warm, with Julia bathed in red and yellow light for her first few songs. It really seemed like she was ushering in a new season; when the stage glowed blue and green for "Pool Party" and "Good Guy," among others, the band recalled summer. Perhaps because of her vocal strain, the set moved quite quickly, but she shared her fondness for New York with the crowd, mentioning her first trip 10 years ago and the fact that she "walked to Manhattan today... It took, like, two hours, it's far."

Julia played a healthy mix of her devastating ballads and rock-driven jams, including several from her fantastic new album PRE PLEASURE. Every song had its place, from "to Perth, before the border closes" to "Body" to the one-track encore "End of a Friendship." The most intense and soaring moments came toward the end of the set--without her guitar, Julia sang "Lydia Wears A Cross" while the band transitioned the song from synths and electronic drums to electric guitar and standard drums, making the track impressively danceable. For the next song, "Ignore Tenderness," (also from PRE PLEASURE), Julia stepped back and played the chimes that had sat untouched to that point, dazzling the crowd. Amidst the upbeat tracks came "Don't Know How to Keep Loving You," a breakout hit from 2019's Crushing. The crowd wailed along, with one girl notably saying "Oh no, oh no!" and crying as she heard the intro. The band passed around a tambourine throughout the show, and it landed with Julia for "I Was Neon." She closed the set, pre-encore, with "Pressure to Party," spinning and swaying onstage with infectious energy. She played the chimes again during "End of a Friendship," lending the song an unexpected and ethereal disco feel.

The band amplified the album's sound with high-flying solos and dance-ready flourishes. Between fresh instrumental arrangements and her impassioned vocal runs, Julia and her band showed shades of Fleetwood Mac and The Cranberries, with Julia emulating both bands' legendary frontwomen. Brooklyn was lucky to see her shine. Check out photos by P Squared, Julia's full setlist, and fan-shot video below.

Setlist: Julia Jacklin at Brooklyn Steel 9/16/2022 (via)

Don't Let the Kids Win (Solo)

Be Careful With Yourself

Head Alone

Love, Try Not To Let Go

to Perth, before the border closes

Pool Party

Good Guy

Moviegoer

Body

Lydia Wears A Cross

Ignore Tenderness

Don't Know How to Keep Loving You

I Was Neon

Pressure to Party

Encore:

End of a Friendship

