Julia Jacklin releases new single “I Was Neon”

Julia Jacklin has released "I Was Neon," the second single from her upcoming album PRE PLEASURE (due 8/26 via Polyvinyl). "I Was Neon" comes with a music video directed by Julia that matches the driving pop-rock spirit of the song. Check it out below. You can pre-order PRE PLEASURE on white vinyl.

The Aussie singer is hitting the road this fall in support of PRE PLEASURE with guests Kara Jackson, Katy Kirby, and Erin Rae. She'll be in NYC September 16 at Brooklyn Steel with Kara Jackson. All dates are listed below.

Julia Jacklin - 2022 Tour Dates:

08/26 - Stanford, CA @ Frost Amphitheater - Here and There Festival

08/27 - Pasadena, CA @ This Ain’t No Picnic Festival

09/09 - Austin, TX @ Mohawk #

09/10 - Dallas, TX @ The Studio at The Factory #

09/12 - Nashville, TN @ The Basement East #

09/13 - Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West #

09/15 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club #

09/16 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel #

09/17 - Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts #

09/18 - Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club #

09/20 - Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre $

09/21 - Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre $

09/22 - Grand Rapids, MI @ Calvin University $

09/23 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall $

09/24 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line $

09/26 - Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater $

09/27 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge $

09/29 - Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom $

09/30 - Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile $

10/02 - Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall $

10/04 - San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore $

10/05 - Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up Tavern $

10/07 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre $

10/08 - Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom $

11/03 - Dublin, Ireland @ Vicar Street &

11/05 - Glasgow, Scotland @ SWG3 TV Studio &

11/06 - Manchester, UK @ The Ritz &

11/07 - Birmingham, UK @ The Mill &

11/09 - Bristol, UK @ SWX &

11/10 - Brighton, UK @ Chalk &

11/11 - London, UK @ Roundhouse &

11/13 - Paris, France @ La Maroquinerie &

11/14 - Antwerp, Belgium @ Trix Club &

11/15 - Cologne, Germany @ Club Bahnhof Ehrenfeld &

11/17 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso &

11/18 - Hamburg, Germany @ Knust &

11/20 - Oslo, Norway @ Parkteatret &

11/21 - Stockholm, Sweden @ Slaktkyrkan &

11/22 - Copenhagen, Denmark @ Dr Koncerthuset &

11/24 - Berlin, Germany @ Columbia Theatre &

11/25 - Munich, Germany @ Strom &

11/26 - Zurich, Switzerland @ Plaza &

11/27 - Milan, Italy @ Magnolia &

11/29 - Barcelona, Spain @ Apolo &

11/30 - Madrid, Spain @ SalaMon &

12/01 - Lisbon, Portugal @ Lav &

# w/ Kara Jackson

$ w/ Katy Kirby

& w/ Erin Rae