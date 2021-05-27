Julia Jacklin & RVG cover Bjork’s “Army of Me”

Julia Jacklin and RVG have joined forces to cover Bjork. Their new take on her classic 1995 single "Army of Me" was made for Melbourne festival RISING's Single Club, their "monthly full moon release of lunar-themed tunes. A series of specially commissioned, celestial space jams, from some of our favourite musicians." It's a dark, haunting, post-rock tinged rendition of the song, and you can hear it below.

"I just love Bjork and I love RVG," Julia says. "I was running on a treadmill which I don't do very often and I was listening to 'Army of Me' over and over again to make me feel stronger than I am. Then I thought why not try and cover this song with another artist that makes me feel stronger than I am and I did! Was a good musical punch in the face to wake me up from a year of living a very small quiet life. RVG are one of my favourite bands in the whole world and it was just a real blessing to spend some time with them making music."

"We adore Julia’s music and were thrilled when she asked us to do a precious Björk song with her," Romy Vager of RVG says. "I think we all wanted to challenge ourselves a bit and do things we haven’t done before in a studio, while at the same time just having fun and letting ourselves be as intuitive as possible."