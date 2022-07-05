Julian Casablancas responds to criticism of The Strokes’ Roskilde set

The Strokes frontman Julian Casablancas responded to criticism of the band's set at Denmark's Roskilde Festival, which they headlined on Saturday (7/2) and was apparently not their finest hour. Stereogum reports that in an Instagram comment that's since been deleted, Casablancas wrote, "i’m not tuned into twitter things enough to know what some confused fan thinks or pretends they know, but i’m fine… far as i know … people been asking me weiiird questionnns – ahh the dumb side of social media… Lame-Os running around so hard and free.”

“PS the concerns and questions are kind and fine!," he continued. "it’s the strangers announcing /acting like they know some shit that’s dumb. (weird questions not the dumb side haha)"

Soundvenue called the show a "historical meltdown" and a "scandal," writing that it "still stands as the most accomplished and perfect disaster I have witnessed" at the festival.

A note on setlist.fm about the 14-song set reads, "Band went on half an hour late, lots of erratic and endless banter from Casablancas in between songs." Commenters on a fan Reddit for the band also described the show: