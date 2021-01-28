Juliana Hatfield announces new album ‘Blood’ (stream “Mouthful of Blood”)

Juliana Hatfield has announced new album Blood that will be out May 14 via American Laundromat Records. This is her 19th solo album of originals and Juliana says “I think these songs are a reaction to how seriously and negatively a lot of people have been affected by the past four years. But it’s fun, musically. There’s a lot of playing around. I didn’t really have a plan when I started this project.”

One thing that happened with this record, partially due to our pandemic times, is that she learned home recording. “Usually I work in a studio,” she says. “I did more than half the work in my room—with Jed [Davis] helping me to troubleshoot the technology, and helping with building and arranging some of the songs--and then I finished up with additional overdubs and mixing with engineer James Bridges at Q Division Studios in Somerville, MA.”

The first single is "Mouthful of Blood," a jangly number that recalls her Blake Babies days which also features some Beatlesque orchestration. “I always love coming up with melodies and then trying to fit words into them—it’s like doing a puzzle,” Juliana says. “And I always find places to use the Mellotron flutes and strings, on every album, because those sounds are so beautiful to me. They are a nice counterpoint to the damaged lyrical content.”

You can pre-order Blood here, and listen to "Mouthful of Blood" and check out album art and tracklist, below.

Tracklist:

The Shame Of Love

Gorgon

Nightmary

Had A Dream

Splinter

Suck It Up

Chunks

Mouthful Of Blood

Dead Weight

Torture