Juliana Hatfield shares “Gorgon” from new album ‘Blood,’ playing livestream show

Juliana Hatfield will release new album Blood on May 14 and she's just shared a new single. Powered by a bouncy electric piano riff, "Gorgon" is bright, sunny, jazzy pop that belies darker lyrical themes of escaping a bad relationship. “It was fun building it up from scratch and then letting it all hang loose in the long free-pop/jazz outro,” says Juliana who played every instrument. “Recording at home, there’s no one stopping me from indulging in every wacky musical whim that pops into my head.” They're good whims! Listen to "Gorgon" below.

Meanwhile, Juliana has a livestream show this Saturday, April 24 at 4 PM Eastern. She'll be playing her 2004 album In Exile Deo in full, just her and her guitar. "There will be no tickets and no set ticket price," says Juliana. "You can pay what you want, or not (it is entirely up to you)...Since none of us—artists nor audiences—can have in-person concerts until who knows when, I am hoping that some of you will be able to contribute something, which will help generate some of that lost touring income. But I understand that a lot of you are struggling financially and I want everyone to be able to see the show so if you can’t pay, that’s okay!"

You can preorder Blood via American Laundromat.