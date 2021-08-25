Julianna Barwick announces 2022 US tour with Malibu

Julianna Barwick released Healing is a Miracle, which features collaborations with Mary Lattimore, Nosaj Thing, and Jonsi, in 2020, and she's lined up some tour dates supporting it for 2022. She has rescheduled UK dates in February and March, followed by a US run in May with French ambient artist Malibu, who Julianna Barwick recently remixed for Malibu's One Life : four remixes EP (which also features Kelly Moran, Evian Christ, and John Beltran). The tour stops in Boston, Brooklyn, Detroit, Chicago, Seattle, San Francisco, and more. See all dates below.

The Brooklyn show is at First Unitarian Church on May 6, and tickets to that, and all the new dates, go on sale Friday, 8/27 at 10 AM local time.

Ahead of her 2022 dates, Julianna has a Los Angeles show coming up this year, at Hollywood Bowl on September 25 with Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith (tickets).

Stream Healing is a Miracle, Malibu's remix EP, and Malibu's recent KEXP session below.

JULIANNA BARWICK: 2021-2022 TOUR

Sep 25 Sat Hollywood Bowl Los Angeles, CA, United States *

Feb 22 Tue Trinity Centre Bristol, United Kingdom

Feb 23 Wed St Paul's Church Birmingham, United Kingdom

Feb 24 Thu Brudenell Social Club Leeds, United Kingdom

Feb 25 Fri The Stoller Hall Manchester, United Kingdom

Feb 27 Sun Saint Luke's Glasgow, United Kingdom

Mar 1 Tue The Grand Social Dublin, Ireland

Mar 3 Thu Union Chapel London, United Kingdom

Mar 4 Fri St. Bartholomew’s Church Brighton, United Kingdom

May 5 Thu The Sinclair Boston, MA, United States #

May 6 Fri First Unitarian Church Brooklyn, NY, United States #

May 8 Sun Arden Gild Hall Arden, DE, United States #

May 11 Wed Tangent Gallery Detroit, MI, United States #

May 12 Thu Lincoln Hall Chicago, IL, United States #

May 13 Fri Parkway Theater Minneapolis, MN, United States #

May 14 Sat Washington Hall Seattle, WA, United States #

May 15 Sun Aladdin Theater Portland, OR, United States #

May 18 Wed The Chapel San Francisco, CA, United States #

May 21 Sat Pappy and Harriet's Pioneertown Palace Pioneertown, CA, United States #

* - w/ Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith

# - w/ Malibu