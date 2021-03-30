Julianna Barwick, Dan Deacon, Madame Gandhi & more contribute to new Moog EP (listen)

Bonobo, Julianna Barwick, Dan Deacon, Ela Minus, Madame Gandhi, Peter CottonTale, and Martial Canterel have contributed new songs to an EP where they used Moog's new Sound Studio line synthesizers. It's titled Explorations in Analog Synthesis and you can listen to the whole EP now.

Each track was built around the instruments and accessories included in each artist’s Moog Sound Studio of choice: Mother-32 & DFAM or Subharmonicon & DFAM. Moog is billing both of these sets as a "complete synthesizer studio experience," complete with "all the equipment, cables, accessories, and educational tools needed to enter the world of analog synthesis for the first time or continue to explore sound in an immersive new way." They say just add headphones. Here's a little more about the two models:

Mother-32 & DFAM

Moog’s Mother-32 and DFAM synthesizers are a perfect pairing to anchor any electronic studio. Mother-32 is a versatile performance and production synthesizer with a powerful step sequencer and 64 slots of sequence memory. Its classic Moog voice delivers raw analog sound, deep Moog bass, and soaring synth leads, which complement DFAM’s rich analog rhythms and percussive patterns. Subharmonicon & DFAM

For a more experimental journey with unexpected textures and sounds, choose the magical combination of Subharmonicon and DFAM. Subarmonicon is a rich sonic kaleidoscope of six-tone subharmonic chord shapes and polyrhythmic sequences, while DFAM presents an inspiring approach to drum synthesis and rhythmic pattern creation.

You can watch an unboxing video that features music by Dan Deacon, and was directed/animated by acclaimed designer and Ghost Box label co-founder Julian House (who has worked on records by Broadcast, Stereolab, Primal Scream, and tons more), below.