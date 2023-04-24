Julie Byrne announces first LP in 6 years & tour, shares “Summer Glass”

Julie Byrne is back with her first new album since 2017's fantastic Not Even Happiness. The Greater Wings is due out July 7 via Ghostly International, her first release for the label. She began recording it with the late Eric Littmann, who she also worked with on her last album, and finished it with Alex Somers. "My hope for The Greater Wings is that it lives as a love letter to my chosen family and as an expression of the depth of my commitment to our shared future,” Byrne says. “Being reshaped by grief also has me more aware of what death does not take from me. I commit that to heart, to words, to sound. Music is not bound to any kind of linear time, so in the capacity to record and speak to the future: this is what it felt like to me, when we were simultaneous, alive, occurring all at once. What it has felt like to go up against my edge and push, the love that has made it worth all this fight. These memories are my values, they belong with me."

The first single is "Summer Glass," a gorgeous track that introduces ambient synths to Byrne's stripped down folk sound, and also features harp from Marilu Donovan. Watch the accompanying video below.

Byrne is going on tour supporting The Greater Wings, beginning with a trio of UK dates in July and wrapping up with European shows in November. She'll play North American dates in September, including Los Angeles, Washington DC, Philadelphia, NYC, and more. See all dates below.

The NYC show is on September 21 at Bowery Ballroom. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 28 at 10 AM local, with a Citi Cardmember presale starting Tuesday, April 25 at 10 AM.

Julie Byrne - The Greater Wings loading...

JULIE BYRNE - THE GREATER WINGS TRACKLIST

1. The Greater Wings

2. Portrait of a Clear Day

3. Moonless

4. Summer Glass

5. Summer’s End

6. Lightning Comes Up From The Ground

7. Flare

8. Conversation is a Flowstate

9. Hope’s Return

10. Death Is The Diamond

JULIE BYRNE: 2023 TOUR

7/23 - Hebden, UK @ Bridge Trades Club

7/26 - London, UK @ Kings Place Hall

7/28 - Brighton, UK @ St Barts

8/18-20 - Brecon Beacons, Wales @ Green Man Festival

9/5 - Seattle,WA @ Fremont Abbey

9/6 - Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall

9/8 - San Francisco, CA @ Swedish American Hall

9/9 - Felton, CA @ Felton Music Hall

9/12 - Los Angeles, CA @ Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever

9/14 - Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy and Harriet's

9/19 - Washington, DC @ Songbyrd

9/20 - Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church (Sanctuary)

9/21 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

9/29 - Providence, RI @ Columbus Theatre

9/30 - Somerville, MA @ Crystal Ballroom

11/16 - Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

11/17 - Glasgow, UK @ Mono

11/18 - Manchester, UK @ St Michael’s Church

11/22 - Bristol, UK @ The Jam Jar

11/24 - Limerick, IE @ Dolans Upstairs

11/25 - Dublin, IE @ Pavilion Theatre, Dún Laoghaire

11/26 - Belfast, IE @ The Black Box