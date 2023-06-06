Julie Byrne shares “Moonless,” adds tour dates including NYC
Julie Byrne has released another single off her upcoming album The Greater Wings, which is her first in six years. "Moonless" is a delightfully ambient track, and marks Julie's first-ever song written and performed on piano. "Something I love about being a songwriter, especially as a queer woman, is being able to have the last word in my work, becoming myself line by line. This is a breakup song, and it's the first song I wrote on piano," she explains. Listen to "Moonless" below.
Julie has also expanded her tour, adding two shows at Kingston's Tubby's on July 15 & 16, and one in Brooklyn on July 18 at Public Records with Taryn Blake Miller (fka Your Friend). All dates are listed below.
JULIE BYRNE -- 2023 TOUR DATES
7/15 - Kingston, NY @ Tubby's
7/16 - Kingston, NY @ Tubby's
7/18 - Brooklyn, NY @ Public Records *
7/23 - Hebden, UK @ Bridge Trades Club
7/26 - London, UK @ Kings Place Hall ~
7/28 - Brighton, UK @ St Barts ~
8/18-20 - Brecon Beacons, Wales @ Green Man Festival
9/5 - Seattle,WA @ Fremont Abbey
9/6 - Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall
9/8 - San Francisco, CA @ Swedish American Hall
9/9 - Felton, CA @ Felton Music Hall
9/12 - Los Angeles, CA @ Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever
9/14 - Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy and Harriet's
9/19 - Washington, DC @ Songbyrd ^
9/20 - Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church (Sanctuary) ^
9/21 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom ^
9/29 - Providence, RI @ Columbus Theatre ^
9/30 - Somerville, MA @ Crystal Ballroom ^
11/16 - Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club
11/17 - Glasgow, UK @ Mono
11/18 - Manchester, UK @ St Michael’s Church
11/22 - Bristol, UK @ The Jam Jar
11/24 - Limerick, IE @ Dolans Upstairs
11/25 - Dublin, IE @ Pavilion Theatre, Dún Laoghaire
11/26 - Belfast, IE @ The Black Box
* w/ Taryn Blake Miller (fka Your Friend)
~ w/ Juni Habel
^ w/ LEYA