Julie Christmas announces pre-Roadburn NY show (Cult of Luna’s Johannes Persson included)

After announcing that she'd make her live return at Roadburn, Julie Christmas (of Made Out of Babies and Battle of Mice) has announced a NYC show happening even sooner, on March 3 at Saint Vitus. Tickets are on sale now.

It'll be her first show in six years, and her band will include two musicians who played on her 2010 solo album The Bad Wife (Andrew Schneider and Candiria's John LaMacchia), plus Tom Tierney, Spotlights drummer Chris Enriquez, and Johannes Persson of Cult of Luna, who Julie released the collaborative album Mariner with in 2016.

Julie also apparently has some new material in the works, so stay tuned for more on that.