Julie Christmas releases first new song in 13 years, ahead of Roadburn this week

Made Out of Babies/Battle of Mice member, Cult of Luna collaborator, and solo artist Julie Christmas recently returned to the stage with a one-off NYC show to warm up for Roadburn, and now she's released the new single "Not Enough," marking her first new music since 2010's The Bad Wife. The song was co-written, produced, and mixed by Andrew Schneider, and recorded with her current live band--Schneider, Cult of Luna's Johannes Persson, Candiria's John LaMacchia, Spotlights/On the Might of Princes' Chris Enriquez, and Tom Tierney--plus Laura Pleasants of the now-defunct on guitar, and it finds Julie in fine form, churning out exactly the kind of warped, heavy rock that she's become so beloved for. She says:

I started to sing "Not Enough" while riding in a car on the highway in Brooklyn and seeing all these water towers along the tops of the buildings. Some of them are so beautiful. But I like the dented ones just as much. The sun was blazing hot that day and throwing crazy shadows under the towers. In my head, for a minute, It struck me that the towers were very, very brave. They were there ready to do what they were intended to do against incredible heat. And more importantly, they were there all the time. If they can do it, I can do it too.

The song is out now via Cult of Luna's Red Creek Recordings and you can stream it below. Julie's Roadburn set is this Thursday (4/20). Check out Invisible Oranges' Roadburn guide for much more on the festival.