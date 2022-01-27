Julie Doiron announces new album with Dany Placard, shares “Mayo”

Julie Doiron, of Eric's Trip and Mount Eerie, just released great new album I Thought of You a few months ago and she's now announced another, Julie & Dany, which will be out April 29 on Simone Records. She and her partner, Dany Placard, made it together during lockdown in their Memramcook, New Brunswick home.

The first single from the album is "Mayo," which is ferocious, grungy and in French. "'Mayo' is a day like many days in our little house in New Brunswick," says Julie."And while it seems we are just singing of things like mayonnaise and carottes, we are mostly singing of the ups and downs and all the moments in between."

Watch the "Mayo" video below.