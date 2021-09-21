Julie Doiron (Eric’s Trip, Mount Eerie) preps first album in 9 years, shares “You Gave Me the Key”

Eric's Trip bassist/vocalist Julie Doiron always stays busy, whether it's reuniting with Mount Eerie, making albums with Daniel Romano, or with members of Cancer Bats and Eamon McGrath as Julie and The Wrong Guys. But it's been a while -- nine years -- since Julie released a solo album. That changes soon, though, as she's just announced I Thought of You, which will be out November 26 via You've Changed Records.

Julie made the album in Montreal with Daniel Romano, and it also features drummer Ian Romano, and Quebecois songwriter Dany Placard on bass. The first single from the album is "You Gave Me The Key," an immediately appealing bit of twangy indie rock, with Julie's wonderful voice in the center. "This is a song about a new beginning," says Julie, noting it was the first song recorded for the album. You can listen to that below.

Tracklist:

You Gave Me The Key

Thought Of You

Dreamed I Was

Just When I Thought

Et Mon Amour

Good Reason

Cancel The Party

How Can We?

Darkness To Light

Ran

The Letters We Sent

They Wanted Me To Say

Back To The Water