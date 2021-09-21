Julie Doiron (Eric’s Trip, Mount Eerie) preps first album in 9 years, shares “You Gave Me the Key”
Eric's Trip bassist/vocalist Julie Doiron always stays busy, whether it's reuniting with Mount Eerie, making albums with Daniel Romano, or with members of Cancer Bats and Eamon McGrath as Julie and The Wrong Guys. But it's been a while -- nine years -- since Julie released a solo album. That changes soon, though, as she's just announced I Thought of You, which will be out November 26 via You've Changed Records.
Julie made the album in Montreal with Daniel Romano, and it also features drummer Ian Romano, and Quebecois songwriter Dany Placard on bass. The first single from the album is "You Gave Me The Key," an immediately appealing bit of twangy indie rock, with Julie's wonderful voice in the center. "This is a song about a new beginning," says Julie, noting it was the first song recorded for the album. You can listen to that below.
Tracklist:
You Gave Me The Key
Thought Of You
Dreamed I Was
Just When I Thought
Et Mon Amour
Good Reason
Cancel The Party
How Can We?
Darkness To Light
Ran
The Letters We Sent
They Wanted Me To Say
Back To The Water