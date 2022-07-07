Julien Baker announces B-Sides EP, shares new single “Guthrie”

Julien Baker has announced a new EP, B-Sides, featuring three previously unreleased songs from the sessions that produced her third LP, last year's Little Oblivions. It's due out July 21 via Matador, and she's shared the first single, "Guthrie," which is a bare-bones, emotive track in the style of her earlier work, versus the full band sound of Little Oblivions. Hear it below.

Julien begins her co-headlining tour with Angel Olsen and Sharon Van Etten later this month. They'll be supported by Quinn Christopherson for most dates, and there are two NYC shows, on August 20 and 21 at SummerStage in Central Park. See all dates below.

Order Julien Baker albums on vinyl in the BV store.

JULIEN BAKER / SHARON VAN ETTEN / ANGEL OLSEN: 2022 TOUR

Jul. 21 - Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap Center for the Performing Arts *

Jul. 22 - Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit *

Jul. 23 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

Jul. 25 - Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater *

Jul. 28 - Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre *

Jul. 29 - Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre *

Jul. 30 - Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre *

Aug. 02 - Troutdale, OR @ McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheatre *

Aug. 03 - Redmond, WA @ Marymoor Park *

Aug. 05 - Boise, ID @ Idaho Botanical Garden *

Aug. 06 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Gallivan Center *

Aug. 07 - Denver, CO @ Sculpture Park *

Aug. 09 - Minneapolis, MN @ Surly Brewing Festival Field

Aug. 10 - Chicago, IL @ Salt Shed *

Aug. 11 - Kalamazoo, MI @ Bell's Eccentric Cafe *

Aug. 12 - Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

Aug. 13 - Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

Aug. 15 - Shelburne, VT @ The Green at Shelburne Museum *

Aug. 16 - LaFayette, NY @ Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards *

Aug. 18 - Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion *

Aug. 19 - Philadelphia, PA @ Skyline Stage at The Mann *

Aug. 20 - New York, NY @ Central Park SummerStage *

Aug. 21 - New York, NY @ Central Park SummerStage *

Aug. 26 - Vineyard Haven, MA @ Beach Road Weekend

* = with Quinn Christopherson