Julien Baker announces fall North American tour (Beacon Theatre included)

Julien Baker released her third LP, Little Oblivions (order the record) in February, and with the world beginning to reopen from COVID lockdown, she's announced a tour supporting it, happening later this year. It follows her scheduled appearance at Bonnaroo (which has moved to September for 2021) and includes some of her biggest headlining shows yet, including stops in Atlanta, Washington DC, New York City (Beacon Theatre on September 14), Philadelphia, Boston, Austin, Los Angeles (The Wiltern on November 4), Seattle, Salt Lake City, and more.

After touring North America through November, Julien is set to head overseas for European dates in April and May of 2022. Katie Malco will be opening all the North American shows, with Thao as support on some and Dehd on others, while Ratboys will be joining her in Europe. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 AM local time, and you can see all dates below.

JULIEN BAKER: 2021-2022 TOUR

September 4, 2021 Atlanta, GA, US Variety Playhouse

September 5, 2021 Manchester, TN, US Bonnaroo

September 7, 2021 Asheville, NC, US Orange Peel

September 8, 2021 Saxapahaw, NC, US Haw River Ballroom

September 13, 2021 Washington, DC, US 9:30 Club

September 14, 2021 New York (NYC), NY, US Beacon Theatre

September 15, 2021 Philadelphia, PA, US Franklin Music Hall

September 17, 2021 Boston, MA, US House of Blues - Boston presented by Cricket Wireless

September 18, 2021 Northampton, MA, US Calvin Theatre & Performing Arts Center

September 20, 2021 Toronto, ON, Canada Phoenix Concert Theatre

September 27, 2021 Detroit, MI, US Majestic Theatre

September 28, 2021 Columbus, OH, US Newport Music Hall

September 29, 2021 Pittsburgh, PA, US Mr. Smalls

October 27, 2021 Austin, TX, US Stubb's Barbeque

October 28, 2021 Dallas, TX, US Granada Theater

October 29, 2021 Houston, TX, US The Heights Theater

October 30, 2021 San Antonio, TX, US Paper Tiger

November 1, 2021 Phoenix, AZ, US The Van Buren

November 2, 2021 San Diego, CA, US The Observatory North Park

November 4, 2021 Los Angeles (LA), CA, US The Wiltern

November 6, 2021 Oakland, CA, US Fox Theater - Oakland

November 8, 2021 Portland, OR, US Aladdin Theater

November 9, 2021 Vancouver, BC, Canada Hollywood Theatre

November 10, 2021 Seattle, WA, US Moore Theatre

November 12, 2021 Salt Lake City, UT, US The Complex

November 15, 2021 Lawrence, KS, US Granada Theatre

November 16, 2021 St Louis, MO, US Delmar Hall

April 15, 2022 Utrecht, Netherlands Tivoli Vredenburg Pandora

April 16, 2022 Groningen, Netherlands VERA

April 17, 2022 Hamburg, Germany Fabrik

April 19, 2022 Copenhagen, Denmark VEGA

April 20, 2022 Gothenburg, Sweden Pustervik

April 21, 2022 Oslo, Norway Parkteatret

April 23, 2022 Stockholm, Sweden Nalen Klubb

April 25, 2022 Lund, Sweden Mejeriet

April 28, 2022 Berlin, Germany Festsaal Kreuzberg

April 29, 2022 Prague, Czech Republic Rock Café

April 30, 2022 Vienna, Austria Vienna Arena / Arena Wien

May 1, 2022 Salzburg, Austria Rockhouse

May 4, 2022 Padua, Italy Hall

May 6, 2022 Zürich, Switzerland Bogen F

May 7, 2022 Schorndorf, Germany Club Manufaktur

May 8, 2022 Munich, Germany Technikum

May 10, 2022 Cologne, Germany Kulturkirche

May 13, 2022 Paris, France Le Trabendo

May 14, 2022 Brussels, Belgium Ancienne Belgique (AB)

May 18, 2022 London, UK Electric Ballroom

May 19, 2022 Leeds, UK Leeds Irish Centre

May 21, 2022 Dublin, Ireland Whelans

May 22, 2022 Dublin, Ireland Whelans

May 24, 2022 Glasgow, UK St Luke's & The Winged Ox

May 25, 2022 Manchester, UK Manchester Gorilla

May 29, 2022 Madrid, Spain Teatro Kapital

May 30, 2022 Valencia, Spain La Rambleta

May 31, 2022 Barcelona, Spain Sala Apolo