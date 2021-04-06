Julien Baker announces fall North American tour (Beacon Theatre included)
Julien Baker released her third LP, Little Oblivions (order the record) in February, and with the world beginning to reopen from COVID lockdown, she's announced a tour supporting it, happening later this year. It follows her scheduled appearance at Bonnaroo (which has moved to September for 2021) and includes some of her biggest headlining shows yet, including stops in Atlanta, Washington DC, New York City (Beacon Theatre on September 14), Philadelphia, Boston, Austin, Los Angeles (The Wiltern on November 4), Seattle, Salt Lake City, and more.
After touring North America through November, Julien is set to head overseas for European dates in April and May of 2022. Katie Malco will be opening all the North American shows, with Thao as support on some and Dehd on others, while Ratboys will be joining her in Europe. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 AM local time, and you can see all dates below.
JULIEN BAKER: 2021-2022 TOUR
September 4, 2021 Atlanta, GA, US Variety Playhouse
September 5, 2021 Manchester, TN, US Bonnaroo
September 7, 2021 Asheville, NC, US Orange Peel
September 8, 2021 Saxapahaw, NC, US Haw River Ballroom
September 13, 2021 Washington, DC, US 9:30 Club
September 14, 2021 New York (NYC), NY, US Beacon Theatre
September 15, 2021 Philadelphia, PA, US Franklin Music Hall
September 17, 2021 Boston, MA, US House of Blues - Boston presented by Cricket Wireless
September 18, 2021 Northampton, MA, US Calvin Theatre & Performing Arts Center
September 20, 2021 Toronto, ON, Canada Phoenix Concert Theatre
September 27, 2021 Detroit, MI, US Majestic Theatre
September 28, 2021 Columbus, OH, US Newport Music Hall
September 29, 2021 Pittsburgh, PA, US Mr. Smalls
October 27, 2021 Austin, TX, US Stubb's Barbeque
October 28, 2021 Dallas, TX, US Granada Theater
October 29, 2021 Houston, TX, US The Heights Theater
October 30, 2021 San Antonio, TX, US Paper Tiger
November 1, 2021 Phoenix, AZ, US The Van Buren
November 2, 2021 San Diego, CA, US The Observatory North Park
November 4, 2021 Los Angeles (LA), CA, US The Wiltern
November 6, 2021 Oakland, CA, US Fox Theater - Oakland
November 8, 2021 Portland, OR, US Aladdin Theater
November 9, 2021 Vancouver, BC, Canada Hollywood Theatre
November 10, 2021 Seattle, WA, US Moore Theatre
November 12, 2021 Salt Lake City, UT, US The Complex
November 15, 2021 Lawrence, KS, US Granada Theatre
November 16, 2021 St Louis, MO, US Delmar Hall
April 15, 2022 Utrecht, Netherlands Tivoli Vredenburg Pandora
April 16, 2022 Groningen, Netherlands VERA
April 17, 2022 Hamburg, Germany Fabrik
April 19, 2022 Copenhagen, Denmark VEGA
April 20, 2022 Gothenburg, Sweden Pustervik
April 21, 2022 Oslo, Norway Parkteatret
April 23, 2022 Stockholm, Sweden Nalen Klubb
April 25, 2022 Lund, Sweden Mejeriet
April 28, 2022 Berlin, Germany Festsaal Kreuzberg
April 29, 2022 Prague, Czech Republic Rock Café
April 30, 2022 Vienna, Austria Vienna Arena / Arena Wien
May 1, 2022 Salzburg, Austria Rockhouse
May 4, 2022 Padua, Italy Hall
May 6, 2022 Zürich, Switzerland Bogen F
May 7, 2022 Schorndorf, Germany Club Manufaktur
May 8, 2022 Munich, Germany Technikum
May 10, 2022 Cologne, Germany Kulturkirche
May 13, 2022 Paris, France Le Trabendo
May 14, 2022 Brussels, Belgium Ancienne Belgique (AB)
May 18, 2022 London, UK Electric Ballroom
May 19, 2022 Leeds, UK Leeds Irish Centre
May 21, 2022 Dublin, Ireland Whelans
May 22, 2022 Dublin, Ireland Whelans
May 24, 2022 Glasgow, UK St Luke's & The Winged Ox
May 25, 2022 Manchester, UK Manchester Gorilla
May 29, 2022 Madrid, Spain Teatro Kapital
May 30, 2022 Valencia, Spain La Rambleta
May 31, 2022 Barcelona, Spain Sala Apolo