Julien Baker announces new LP ‘Little Oblivions;’ watch “Faith Healer” video

Julien Baker has announced her follow up to her 2017 sophomore album Turn Out The Lights. Little Oblivions comes out on February 26 via Matador Records, and you can see the cover art and tracklisting below. It was recorded before the pandemic, between December of 2019 and January of 2020, in Julien's Memphis hometown, and engineered and mixed by previous collaborators Calvin Lauber and Craig Silvey, respectively.

The first single is "Faith Healer," a more fleshed out and full sounding song than most of Julien's previous solo work. "Put most simply, I think that ‘Faith Healer’ is a song about vices, both the obvious and the more insidious ways that they show up in the human experience," she says. "I started writing this song 2 years ago and it began as a very literal examination of addiction. For awhile, I only had the first verse, which is just a really candid confrontation of the cognitive dissonance a person who struggles with substance abuse can feel-- the overwhelming evidence that this substance is harming you, and the counterintuitive but very real craving for the relief it provides. When I revisited the song I started thinking about the parallels between the escapism of substance abuse and the other various means of escapism that had occupied a similar, if less easily identifiable, space in my psyche."

"There are so many channels and behaviors that we use to placate discomfort unhealthily which exist outside the formal definition of addiction," she continues. "I (and so many other people) are willing to believe whomever-- a political pundit, a preacher, a drug dealer, an energy healer-- when they promise healing, and how that willingness, however genuine, might actually impede healing."

Speaking to Rolling Stone about the new album, Julien said that she enjoyed the process of making a full band, "heavier" album again, like her old band Forrister. "I missed that energy," she said. "And also, on a really surface bro level, it is so fun to just play heavy songs again. It makes me so happy!"

Poet, essayist, and cultural critic Hanif Abdurraqib wrote a piece about the album, which reads, in part, "The grand project of Julien Baker, as I have always projected it onto myself, is the central question of what someone does with the many calamities of a life they didn’t ask for, but want to make the most out of. I have long been done with the idea of hope in such a brutal and unforgiving world, but I’d like to think that this music drags me closer to the old idea I once clung to. But these are songs of survival, and songs of reimagining a better self, and what is that if not hope? Hope that on the other side of our wreckage – self-fashioned or otherwise – there might be a door. And through the opening of that door, a tree spilling its shade over something we love. A bench and upon it, a jacket that once belonged to someone we’d buried. Birds who ask us to be an audience to their singing. A small and generous corner of the earth that has not yet burned down or disappeared. I can be convinced of this kind of hope, even as I fight against it. To hear someone wrestling with and still thankful for the circumstances of a life that might reveal some brilliance if any of us just stick around long enough." Read the essay in full below.

Little Oblivions Tracklisting:

01. Hardline

02. Heatwave

03. Faith Healer

04. Relative Fiction

05. Crying Wolf

06. Bloodshot

07. Ringside

08. Favor

09. Song in E

10. Repeat

11. Highlight Reel

12. Ziptie

Hanif Abdurraqib on Little Oblivions: