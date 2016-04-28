Julien Baker brought out Sharon Van Etten at Bowery Ballroom show with Phoebe Bridgers (pics)
photos by Amanda Hatfield
Julien Baker brought her tour with Phoebe Bridgers to NYC for a show last night (4/27) at Bowery Ballroom with additional support from Scranton, PA musician Kiley Lotz's band Petal (whose band includes Ben Walsh and Brianna Collins of Tigers Jaw). It was sold out in advance and PACKED, with people already filling the venue before Petal's opening set. It's crazy that less than a year ago Julien was opening a three-band bill at that same venue and now she's back headlining, selling it out, and still playing (almost entirely) solo. The only people on stage besides Julien were Phoebe Bridgers to sing with her on one song, and very excitingly, Sharon Van Etten (!) to sing with her on "Good News" during the encore. A video clip of Sharon joining her is below.
Julien said on stage that she'd been wanting to play with Petal for a while, which was definitely a great pairing. Petal will be back in NYC on tour with Pity Sex and PWR BTTM.
Like at her last NYC show, Julien played her cover of Elliot Smith's "Ballad of Big Nothing" in addition to stuff off her great 2015 debut album, Sprained Ankle. Full setlist and more pictures below.
--
Petal
Phoebe Bridgers
Julien Baker
Setlist (via)
Blacktop
Sprained Ankle
Vessels
Everybody Does
Rejoice
Ballad of Big Nothing (Elliott Smith cover)
Funeral Pyre
Brittle Boned
Something
Encore:
Good News (with Sharon Van Etten)
Go Home