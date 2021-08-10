Julien Baker gets remixed by Jesu, Half Waif & more on new EP (stream “Bloodshot” Helios remix)

Julien Baker has announced the Little Oblivion Remixes EP which will be out September 1 via Matador. As the title implies, it's songs from this year's great album Little Oblivions that have been remixed and reworked by artists that Julien hand picked, including Half Waif, Jesu, Thao, Helios and Gordi.

You can listen to Helios' remix of "Bloodshot" now. The original already had electronic elements to it but Helios pushes it even further into that territory, while staying sympathetic to Julien's style. “I took a lot of the guitar and percussion elements and ran them through some old tape recorders to give it a rough 'handmade' quality, reversed them, chopped them up or manipulated them with reverbs and delays to create ambient soundscapes," says Helios. "I treated Julien's vocals to match the rougher, more lo-fi quality I used with the instrumental elements. Harmonically, I changed up the chord changes to give the vocal melody a slightly new framework and arrangement on which to sit and create some new twists and turns and builds in the composition. It was one of the most fun remixes I've done to date, with such strong original material it gave me a lot to play around with." Check out that remix below.

Julien will kick off her North American tour on September 3 in Birmingham, AL and she'll also hit Bonnaroo, NYC's Beacon Theater (9/14), The Wiltern in Los Angeles (11/4), and lots more. Current dates are listed below.

Get Julien Baker vinyl, including Little Oblivions, Turn Out The Lights, Sprained Ankle (on baby blue vinyl), and the boygenius 12", in the BV store.

Little Oblivions Remixes tracklist:

Faith Healer (Half Waif Remix)

Bloodshot (Helios Remix)

Ringside (Gordi Remix)

Favor (Jesu Remix)

Ziptie (Thao Remix)

JULIEN BAKER - 2021/2022 TOUR DATES

09/03/2021 Birmingham, AL @ Saturn + - SOLD OUT

09/04/2021 Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse + - SOLD OUT

09/05/2021 Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Festival

09/07/2021 Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel + - SOLD OUT

09/08/2021 Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom +- SOLD OUT

09/10/2021 Richmond, VA @ The National w/ Lucy Dacus, Thao - SOLD OUT

09/11/2021 Richmond, VA @ The National w/ Lucy Dacus, Bachelor - SOLD OUT

09/13/2021 Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club +- SOLD OUT

09/14/2021 New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre +

09/15/2021 Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall +

09/17/2021 Boston, MA @ House of Blues +

09/18/2021 Northampton, MA @ Calvin Theatre +

09/20/2021 Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre +

09/22/2021 Chicago, IL @ Metro +

09/23/2021 Chicago, IL @ Metro +

09/24/2021 Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue +

09/25/2021 Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre + - SOLD OUT

09/27/2021 Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre +

09/28/2021 Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall +

09/29/2021 Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr Smalls Theatre +

10/27/2021 Austin, TX @ Stubb’s #

10/28/2021 Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater #

10/29/2021 Houston, TX @ Heights Theater #

10/30/2021 San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger #

11/01/2021 Phoenix, AZ @ Van Buren #

11/02/2021 San Diego, CA @ The Observatory #

11/04/2021 Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern #

11/06/2021 Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater #

11/08/2021 Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater # - SOLD OUT

11/09/2021 Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theatre #

11/10/2021 Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre #

11/12/2021 Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex #

11/15/2021 Lawrence, KS @ The Granada #

11/16/2021 St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall # - SOLD OUT

04/15/2022 Utrecht, NL @ Tivoli *

04/16/2022 Groningen, NL @ Vera *

04/17/2022 Hamburg, DE @ Fabrik *

04/19/2022 Copenhagen, DK @ Vega *

04/20/2022 Gothenburg, SE @ Pustervik *

04/21/2022 Oslo, NO @ Parkteatret *

04/23/2022 Stockholm, SE @ Nalen *

04/25/2022 Lund, SE @ Mejeriet *

04/28/2022 Berlin, DE @ Festsaal Kreuzberg *

04/29/2022 Prague, CZ @ Rock Cafe *

04/30/2022 Vienna, AT @ Arena *

05/01/2022 Salzburg, AT @ Rockhouse *

05/04/2022 Padova, IT @ Padova Hall *

05/06/2022 Zurich, CH @ Bogen F *

05/07/2022 Schorndorf, DE @ Manufaktur *

05/08/2022 Munich, DE @ Technikum *

05/10/2022 Cologne, DE @ Kulturkirche *

05/13/2022 Paris, FR @ Le Trabendo *

05/14/2022 Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique *

05/18/2022 London, UK @ Electric Ballroom *

05/19/2022 Leeds, UK @ Leeds Irish Centre *

05/21/2022 Dublin, IE @ Whelan's * - SOLD OUT

05/22/2022 Dublin, IE @ Whelan's * - SOLD OUT

05/24/2022 Glasgow, UK @ St Luke's *

05/25/2022 Manchester, UK @ Gorilla *

05/29/2022 Madrid, ES @ Teatro Kapital

05/30/2022 Valencia, ES @ La Rambleta

05/31/2022 Barcelona, ES @ Sala Apolo

+ with special guest Thao and Katie Malco

# with special guest Dehd and Katie Malco

* with Ratboys