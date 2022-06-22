Julien Baker, MJ Lenderman, Horse Jumper of Love & more on ‘Through the Soil II’ benefit comp

Through the Soil II, a sequel to last year's Through the Soil benefit compilation, has arrived, and it features a stellar cast across 37 songs. The Bandcamp page describes the effort as "A grassroots, no-label/DIY, compilation album project benefiting 501(c)(3) nonprofits with a focus on mental health awareness and suicide prevention." This year's edition will benefit The Trevor Project . Last year's 68-song installment went toward the NAMI Covid-19 Mental Health Support Fund, and was reported to be the best selling compilation in Bandcamp history.

Contributors to Through the Soil II include Julien Baker, Horse Jumper of Love, MJ Lenderman, Squirrel Flower, Ian Sweet, Faye Webster, Ratboys, Wednesday, Computerwife, Parannoul, Dummy, Lala Lala with Tomberlin, and more. Listen below.

UPDATE (6/24): In the wake of the overturning of Roe v. Wade, all proceeds from this compilation will now go to the National Network of Abortion Funds.