Julien Baker, Neko Case & more appearing on new Sonos Radio show ‘Sheroes Mixtape Memoir’

Julien Baker, Jamila Woods, Dawn Richard, Nubya Garcia, Neko Case, Tune-Yards, Brandy Clark and more will discuss the music that shaped them on new Sonos Radio series "Sheroes Mixtape Memoir." The series launches today (3/8), International Women's Day, as a bi-weekly show and is hosted by Carmel Holt whose syndicated radio show Sheroes features womxn’s voices in song & conversation.

”I’m thrilled and grateful for the opportunity to expand the Sheroes brand and mission of turning up the volume of womxn’s voices through song and conversation,” says Holt. “This show is such an important companion to its sister public radio production, Sheroes Radio, as it showcases the music that inspired, comforted, strengthened and shaped these womxn, and in doing so, helps to reveal the complexity of finding and owning your creativity in male dominated spaces. In its incubation stage, Sheroes was developed with the support of Sonos and to see this partnership come to fruition with Mixtape Memoir is a dream come true.”

The debut episode is with Dawn Richard and while you'll need a Sonos Radio subscription to listen, you can check out a Spotify playlist of the music from the episode below.

Dawn Richard's new album, Second Line, will be out in April via Merge.

Sonos Radio also features artist curated stations from Bjork, FKA twigs, and more.