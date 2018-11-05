Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers & Lucy Dacus played first ‘boygenius’ show (video)
Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers, and Lucy Dacus started their tour together Sunday night (11/4) at Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, TN. While it's not specifically billed as boygenius tour - Julien, Phoebe, and Lucy each perform their own solo sets - we were told to be on the lookout for "surprises," and sure enough, on night one the three convened on stage to perform songs from their excellent joint EP, boygenius together for the first time. Wearing customized jackets, they played the whole EP, including recreated the soaring harmonies of "Me and My Dog," and gathering around a single mic for a heartfelt take on "Ketchum, ID." Watch video clips of that, and see the setlists from Julien, Phoebe, and Lucy's individual sets, as well as their joint set, below.
The next stop on Julien, Phoebe, and Lucy's tour is NYC for two nights at Brooklyn Steel - Tuesday's show is sold out but tickets are on sale now for Wednesday (11/7).
Sunday night's show was the first time Julien, Phoebe, and Lucy performed boygenius songs together, but Phoebe has been including "Me and My Dog" in her own sets pretty regularly, including at The National's There's No Leaving New York festival in September, and Phoebe and Lucy also performed the song together at an August show in Thekla, Bristol. Julien and Lucy also played boygenius songs together at End of the Road festival.
Setlist: Lucy Dacus @ Ryman Auditorium, 11/4/2018
Addictions
The Shell
Nonbeliever
Yours & Mine
Pillar Of Truth
Night Shift
Setlist: Phoebe Bridgers @ Ryman Auditorium, 11/4/2018
Smoke Signals
Funeral
Georgia
Demi Moore
Killer
Steamroller
Everything Is Free (Gillian Welch)
Motion Sickness
Scott Street
Setlist: Julien Baker @ Ryman Auditorium, 11/4/2018
Sprained Ankle
Everybody Does
Rejoice
Televangelist
Go Home
I'm So Lonesome I Could Cry (Hank Williams)
Something
Sour Breath
Turn Out the Lights
Appointments
Setlist: boygenius @ Ryman Auditorium, 11/4/2018
Souvenir
Bite the Hand
Stay Down
Me and My Dog
Salt in the Wound
Ketchum, ID