Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers & Lucy Dacus played first ‘boygenius’ show (video)

Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers, and Lucy Dacus started their tour together Sunday night (11/4) at Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, TN. While it's not specifically billed as boygenius tour - Julien, Phoebe, and Lucy each perform their own solo sets - we were told to be on the lookout for "surprises," and sure enough, on night one the three convened on stage to perform songs from their excellent joint EP, boygenius together for the first time. Wearing customized jackets, they played the whole EP, including recreated the soaring harmonies of "Me and My Dog," and gathering around a single mic for a heartfelt take on "Ketchum, ID." Watch video clips of that, and see the setlists from Julien, Phoebe, and Lucy's individual sets, as well as their joint set, below.

The next stop on Julien, Phoebe, and Lucy's tour is NYC for two nights at Brooklyn Steel - Tuesday's show is sold out but tickets are on sale now for Wednesday (11/7).

Sunday night's show was the first time Julien, Phoebe, and Lucy performed boygenius songs together, but Phoebe has been including "Me and My Dog" in her own sets pretty regularly, including at The National's There's No Leaving New York festival in September, and Phoebe and Lucy also performed the song together at an August show in Thekla, Bristol. Julien and Lucy also played boygenius songs together at End of the Road festival.

Setlist: Lucy Dacus @ Ryman Auditorium, 11/4/2018

Addictions

The Shell

Nonbeliever

Yours & Mine

Pillar Of Truth

Night Shift

Setlist: Phoebe Bridgers @ Ryman Auditorium, 11/4/2018

Smoke Signals

Funeral

Georgia

Demi Moore

Killer

Steamroller

Everything Is Free (Gillian Welch)

Motion Sickness

Scott Street

Setlist: Julien Baker @ Ryman Auditorium, 11/4/2018

Sprained Ankle

Everybody Does

Rejoice

Televangelist

Go Home

I'm So Lonesome I Could Cry (Hank Williams)

Something

Sour Breath

Turn Out the Lights

Appointments

Setlist: boygenius @ Ryman Auditorium, 11/4/2018

Souvenir

Bite the Hand

Stay Down

Me and My Dog

Salt in the Wound

Ketchum, ID