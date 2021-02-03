Julien Baker shares “Favor” ft. Phoebe Bridgers & Lucy Dacus

Julien Baker's highly-anticipated new album, Little Oblivions, is out later this month, on February 26 via Matador, and she's just shared another new single from it. On "Favor," Julien is joined by her boygenius bandmates Phoebe Bridgers and Lucy Dacus on vocals, and they sound as incredible together as ever. The song is another with a more fleshed out, full-band sound than we've heard previously from Julien, but it still packs an emotional punch.

"Julien is one of those people whose opinion you want to hear about everything," Phoebe says. "A true critical thinker with an ever-changing and ridiculously articulate worldview. Her music changes in the same way, and this record is my favorite thing she’s ever done. I’m sure I’ll think the same about the next one."

"We sang on 'Favor' in Nashville the same day we recorded vocals for 'Graceland Too' and a song of mine," Lucy adds. "That day had the same atmosphere as when we recorded the boygenius EP. Making music was just a natural result of being together, easy as can be but also rare in a way that feels irreplicable. I love the song for its stark but sensitive picture of friendship, what it looks like to recover from broken trust. Makes me think about how truth only ever breaks what should be broken, and how love is never one of those things. I’m always honored to be brought into Julien’s life and music."

Stream "Favor" below.