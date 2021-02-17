Julien Baker streaming LP release show; pre-order ‘Little Oblivions’ on yellow vinyl

Pre-order 'Little Oblivions' on "indie exclusive" yellow vinyl in our shop.

Julien Baker's highly anticipated new album, Little Oblivions, is out in a little over a week, on February 26 via Matador. We love the singles we've heard from it so far, including the fleshed out-sounding "Faith Healer" and "Hardline," and "Favor," which features Julien's boygenius bandmates Phoebe Bridgers and Lucy Dacus. You can pick up a copy of the album in our shop, where we have a very limited number of "indie exclusive" yellow vinyl copies of Little Oblivions for preorder.

We're very much looking forward to being able to see Julien perform live in person again, where the power of her voice never fails to silence a room, but while we wait, she's announced a virtual release show for Little Oblivions. The full band performance streams on March 25 from Analog at Hutton Hotel in Nashville, and Mini Trees opens. There are three airing times for different time zones, 9 PM ET, 8 PM AEDT, and 7 PM GMT, and tickets are on sale now.

Watch the videos for "Faith Healer," "Hardline," and "Favor" below.