Julien Baker talks mental health on new podcast (listen)

Julien Baker's highly-anticipated third album, Little Oblivions, is due out in just over a month, on February 26 via Matador. We've already heard the first two singles, "Faith Healer" and "Hardline," and now Julien has given an interview on a new episode of Going There, a mental health-focused podcast series from Sound Mind Live and Consequence of Sound, hosted by licensed clinical psychologist Dr. Mike.

Julien talks about depression, anxiety, religion, and her LGBTQ+ identity on the episode, which you can stream below, via Apple, on Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts. Here's the description: