June of 44 played their first NYC show since the ’90s @ Le Poisson Rouge (pics, setlist)

Louisville post-hardcore/math rock/post-rock icons June of 44 just wrapped up a run of Northeast shows, originally set for 2020 and delayed by the pandemic, that were their first since the '90s. Those included a NYC show at Le Poisson Rouge on Friday (10/21), and photos by P Squared are in this post.

Time has been very kind to '90s bands lately and age only seemed to make June of 44 and their songs better at LPR. Singer-guitarists Sean Meadows and Jeff Mueller both sounded great, as did the whole band. Fantastic show.

It was a great night all-around with a very relevant undercard of SAVAK (ex Edsel, The Cops) and Wørmhøles (aka Christina Files of War Bubble and Swirlies). Check out more pics from Friday's show, along with June of 44's setlist, below.

SETLIST: JUNE OF '44 @ LE POISSON ROUGE 10/21/2022

1. Does your heartbeat slower

2. Of information and belief

3. Anisette

4. Have a safe trip, dear

5. Cut your face

6. I get my kicks for you

7. June Miller

8. Mooch

9. Doomsday

10. June Leaf

11. Recorded syntax

12. Cardiac Atlas

13. No escape, levitate