June of 44 schedule first Northeast shows since the ’90s for 2022

June of 44 were supposed to play their first Northeast shows (NYC and New Haven) in over 20 years in spring of 2020, but needless to say, those shows were cancelled. Now, the band are once again set to play the Northeast, including NYC on October 21, 2022 at Le Poisson Rouge with Wørmhøles. Tickets go on sale Wednesday (10/20) at 10 AM. They also play DC on 10/22/22. No word yet on other dates but we'll update if that changes.

Last year, June of 44 put out their first new recordings in 21 years, Revisionist: Adaptations & Future Histories In The Time Of Love And Survival, an album which features new versions of old songs that were recorded in 2019, plus remixes by Matmos and John McEntire (of Tortoise and The Sea and Cake) and a previously unreleased song from 1996. Stream it below.

We also recently looked back on the band's classic 1996 LP Tropics and Meridians in our list of 18 landmark emo and post-hardcore albums that turn 25 this year, and we posted recently unearthed footage of June of 44 in Boston in 1995.