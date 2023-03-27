Jungle announce new album & tour, share “Candle Flame” ft Erick The Architect

UK dance duo Jungle will release a new album, Volcano, on August 11 via Caiola Records / AWAL. The album features contributions from Channel Tres, Roots Manuva, and more. The first single is the bouncy, fun "Candle Flame" featuring Erick the Architect, and you can watch the highly choreographed video by Josh Lloyd below.

Jungle have also announced North American tour dates, which include a big NYC show at Forest Hills Stadium on September 30. You can register for access to a presale Forest Hills tickets here; the presale begins Thursday, March 30 at noon, and tickets for all dates of the tour go on general sale Friday, March 31 at 10 AM local time. All dates are listed below.

jungle volcano loading...

JUNGLE—VOLCANO

1. Us Against The World

2. Holding On

3. Candle Flame (featuring Erick the Architect)

4. Dominoe

5. I’ve Been In Love (featuring Channel Tres)

6. Back On 74

7. You Ain’t No Celebrity (featuring Roots Manuva)

8. Coming Back

9. Don’t Play (featuring Mood Talk)

10. Every Night

11. Problemz

12. Good At Breaking Hearts (featuring JNR Williams & 33.3)

13. Palm Trees

14. Pretty Little Thing (featuring Bas)

JUNGLE - 2023 TOUR DATES

August 26—London, UK—All Points East

September 6—Santa Barbara, CA—Santa Barbara Bowl

September 7—Los Angeles, CA—The Kia Forum

September 9—San Francisco, CA—Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

September 13—Vancouver, Canada—PNE Forum

September 14—Portland, OR—Edgefield Concerts

September 15—Seattle, WA—Wamu Theater

September 18—Madison, WI—The Sylvee

September 19—Chicago, IL—Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

September 21—Toronto, Canada—Echo Beach

September 23—Montreal, Canada—Place Bell

September 26—Boston, MA—Roadrunner

September 27—Philadelphia, PA—Franklin Music Hall

September 28—Washington, DC—The Anthem

September 30—New York, NY—Forest Hills Stadium

October 24—Paris, France—Le 104

October 25—Paris, France—Le 104

October 27—Barcelona, Spain—Razzmatazz

October 28—Madrid, Spain—La Riviera

October 29—Lisbon, Portugal—Campo Pequeno

October 31—Toulouse, France—Le Bikini

November 1st—Nimes, France —La Paloma

November 2—Milan, Italy—Alcatraz

November 4—Zurich, Switzerland—Halle 622

November 5—Munich, Germany—TonHalle

November 6—Berlin, Germany—Verti Music Hall

November 8—Stockholm, Sweden—Cirkus

November 9—Norway, Oslo—Norway Sentrum Scene

November 10—Copenhagen, Denmark—KB Hallen

November 11—Aarhus, Denmark—Train

November 13—Hamburg, Germany—Sporthalle

November 14—Cologne, Germany—Palladium

November 15—Amsterdam, Netherlands—AFAS Live

November 16—Antwerp, Belgium—Lotto Arena