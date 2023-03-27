Jungle announce new album & tour, share “Candle Flame” ft Erick The Architect
UK dance duo Jungle will release a new album, Volcano, on August 11 via Caiola Records / AWAL. The album features contributions from Channel Tres, Roots Manuva, and more. The first single is the bouncy, fun "Candle Flame" featuring Erick the Architect, and you can watch the highly choreographed video by Josh Lloyd below.
Jungle have also announced North American tour dates, which include a big NYC show at Forest Hills Stadium on September 30. You can register for access to a presale Forest Hills tickets here; the presale begins Thursday, March 30 at noon, and tickets for all dates of the tour go on general sale Friday, March 31 at 10 AM local time. All dates are listed below.
JUNGLE—VOLCANO
1. Us Against The World
2. Holding On
3. Candle Flame (featuring Erick the Architect)
4. Dominoe
5. I’ve Been In Love (featuring Channel Tres)
6. Back On 74
7. You Ain’t No Celebrity (featuring Roots Manuva)
8. Coming Back
9. Don’t Play (featuring Mood Talk)
10. Every Night
11. Problemz
12. Good At Breaking Hearts (featuring JNR Williams & 33.3)
13. Palm Trees
14. Pretty Little Thing (featuring Bas)
JUNGLE - 2023 TOUR DATES
August 26—London, UK—All Points East
September 6—Santa Barbara, CA—Santa Barbara Bowl
September 7—Los Angeles, CA—The Kia Forum
September 9—San Francisco, CA—Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
September 13—Vancouver, Canada—PNE Forum
September 14—Portland, OR—Edgefield Concerts
September 15—Seattle, WA—Wamu Theater
September 18—Madison, WI—The Sylvee
September 19—Chicago, IL—Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
September 21—Toronto, Canada—Echo Beach
September 23—Montreal, Canada—Place Bell
September 26—Boston, MA—Roadrunner
September 27—Philadelphia, PA—Franklin Music Hall
September 28—Washington, DC—The Anthem
September 30—New York, NY—Forest Hills Stadium
October 24—Paris, France—Le 104
October 25—Paris, France—Le 104
October 27—Barcelona, Spain—Razzmatazz
October 28—Madrid, Spain—La Riviera
October 29—Lisbon, Portugal—Campo Pequeno
October 31—Toulouse, France—Le Bikini
November 1st—Nimes, France —La Paloma
November 2—Milan, Italy—Alcatraz
November 4—Zurich, Switzerland—Halle 622
November 5—Munich, Germany—TonHalle
November 6—Berlin, Germany—Verti Music Hall
November 8—Stockholm, Sweden—Cirkus
November 9—Norway, Oslo—Norway Sentrum Scene
November 10—Copenhagen, Denmark—KB Hallen
November 11—Aarhus, Denmark—Train
November 13—Hamburg, Germany—Sporthalle
November 14—Cologne, Germany—Palladium
November 15—Amsterdam, Netherlands—AFAS Live
November 16—Antwerp, Belgium—Lotto Arena