Junglepussy announces new album ‘Jp4′ on Jagjaguwar, shares “Main Attraction”

Junglepussy's been emerging as one of the brightest new voices in New York rap for a few years now, and now she's revealed that she's signed to Jagjaguwar (Angel Olsen, Bon Iver, Jamila Woods, etc) for new album Jp4, due October 23 via her new label home (pre-order). Its 10 songs include appearances by R&B/funk singer and fellow NYC artist Ian Isiah and Three 6 Mafia legend Gangsta Boo, and production by TV on the Radio's Dave Sitek and Fool's Gold's Nick Hook.

"From the genesis of Junglepussy, I struggled with my sound, because what I was doing at the time, I knew it wasn't really, really, really what I wanted to do," Junglepusssy says. "But I just didn't know how to get there. Jp4 really sounds like and feels like I got there."

The first single is "Main Attraction," a dark, hard-hitting track which finds Junglepussy showing off how much of a versatile vocalist she's become. It's a very promising first taste of this LP, and you can watch its video below.

Tracklist

1. Bad News

2. Main Attraction

3. Telepathy

4. Morning Rock

5. I Can't Wait (ft. Ian Isiah)

6. Spiders

7. What You Want

8. Arugula

9. Stamina (ft. Gangsta Boo)

10. No Band Aid

