Junior Boys announce 20th anniversary tour
Canadian electronic act Junior Boys released their debut single, "Birthday/Last Exit," in 2003, and to celebrate, the duo are going on the "20 Years of Junior Boys" tour next year. The tour is scheduled to kick off January 17 in Edmonton, AB, and wraps up in Toronto on March 4, with stops in Vancouver, Portland, Los Angeles, Brooklyn, DC, Philly, Nashville, Chicago, Detroit, and more. All dates are listed below.
The Brooklyn show happens on February 23 at Music Hall of Williamsburg, and tickets go on sale Friday, July 22 at 10 AM.
Junior Boys most recent album is 2016's Big Black Coat. Perhaps we'll have new music before their tour begins. Stay tuned.
Junior Boys - 2023 Tour Dates
01/17/23 Edmonton AB Starlite Room
01/18/23 Calgary AB Commonwealth Bar & Stage
01/20/23 Vancouver BC Hollywood Theatre
01/21/23 Seattle WA Neptune Theatre
01/22/23 Portland OR Star Theater
01/24/23 San Francisco CA Fillmore
01/26/23 Los Angeles CA Fonda Theatre
01/27/23 San Diego CA Casbah
02/22/23 Cambridge MA Sinclair
02/23/23 Brooklyn NY Music Hall of Williamsburg
02/24/23 Washington DC Black Cat
02/25/23 Philadelphia PA Underground Arts
02/27/23 Carrboro NC Cat's Cradle
02/28/23 Atlanta GA Aisle 5
03/01/23 Nashville TN Basement East
03/02/23 Chicago IL Metro
03/03/23 Detroit MI El Club
03/04/23 Toronto ON Danforth Music Hall