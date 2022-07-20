Junior Boys announce 20th anniversary tour

Canadian electronic act Junior Boys released their debut single, "Birthday/Last Exit," in 2003, and to celebrate, the duo are going on the "20 Years of Junior Boys" tour next year. The tour is scheduled to kick off January 17 in Edmonton, AB, and wraps up in Toronto on March 4, with stops in Vancouver, Portland, Los Angeles, Brooklyn, DC, Philly, Nashville, Chicago, Detroit, and more. All dates are listed below.

The Brooklyn show happens on February 23 at Music Hall of Williamsburg, and tickets go on sale Friday, July 22 at 10 AM.

Junior Boys most recent album is 2016's Big Black Coat. Perhaps we'll have new music before their tour begins. Stay tuned.

Junior Boys - 2023 Tour Dates

01/17/23 Edmonton AB Starlite Room

01/18/23 Calgary AB Commonwealth Bar & Stage

01/20/23 Vancouver BC Hollywood Theatre

01/21/23 Seattle WA Neptune Theatre

01/22/23 Portland OR Star Theater

01/24/23 San Francisco CA Fillmore

01/26/23 Los Angeles CA Fonda Theatre

01/27/23 San Diego CA Casbah

02/22/23 Cambridge MA Sinclair

02/23/23 Brooklyn NY Music Hall of Williamsburg

02/24/23 Washington DC Black Cat

02/25/23 Philadelphia PA Underground Arts

02/27/23 Carrboro NC Cat's Cradle

02/28/23 Atlanta GA Aisle 5

03/01/23 Nashville TN Basement East

03/02/23 Chicago IL Metro

03/03/23 Detroit MI El Club

03/04/23 Toronto ON Danforth Music Hall