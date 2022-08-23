Junior Boys announce first album in six years, share new single “Night Walk”

Canadian electronic duo Junior Boys have announced their sixth studio album, Waiting Game, out October 28 via City Slang (pre-order). It's their first since 2016's Big Black Coat and features contributions by fellow Canadians: vocals from Bonjay frontwoman Alanna Stuart and saxophone by Caribou collaborator Colin Fisher. The album was crafted in bandmate Jeremy Greenspan's newly-built studio, meticulously crafted for the specific kind of music he was interested in making: "A weird fact of the perception of sound is that you hear more accurately at lower levels of volume. What if I created an immersive environment," Jeremy says, of a style he's dubbed "peripheral music," by "recording huge amounts of material but layering it imperceptibly into as quiet a place as I can?"

The first single from Waiting Game is "Night Walk," a narrative track about a missing person. “They are being searched for by day, and can only go out at night,” Jeremy explains. “The daytime itself is an invasion of privacy and the night city is a camouflage.” The song is contemplative in its lyrics and expansive in its sound. Listen below, and check out the album art and track list for Waiting Game, below.

Junior Boys announced an early 2023 tour last month, spanning Canada and both US coasts, in celebration of their 20th anniversary. They'll reach NYC on February 23 at Music Hall of Williamsburg. All dates below.

Waiting Game Tracklist

1. Must Be All the Wrong Things

2. Night Walk

3. It Never Occured To Me

4. Thinking About You Calls Me

5. Yes 2

6. Dum Audio

7. Fidget

8. Samba on Samba

9. Waiting Game

Junior Boys Tour Dates

Tue. Jan. 17 - Edmonton, AB @ Starlite Room

Wed. Jan. 18 - Calgary, AB @ Commonwealth Bar & Stage

Fri. Jan. 20 - Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theatre

Sat. Jan. 21 - Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre

Sun. Jan. 22 - Portland, OR @ Star Theater

Tue. Jan. 24 - San Francisco, CA @ Fillmore

Thu. Jan. 26 - Los Angeles, CA @ Fonda Theatre

Fri. Jan. 27 - San Diego, CA @ Casbah

Wed. Feb. 22 - Cambridge, MA @ Sinclair

Thu. Feb. 23 - Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

Fri. Feb. 24 - Washington, DC @ Black Cat

Sat. Feb. 25 - Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

Mon. Feb. 27 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

Tue. Feb. 28 - Atlanta, GA @ Aisle 5

Wed. Mar. 1 - Nashville, TN @ Basement East

Thu. Mar. 2 - Chicago, IL @ Metro

Fri. Mar. 3 - Detroit, MI @ El Club

Sat. Mar. 4 - Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall