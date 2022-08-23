Junior Boys announce first album in six years, share new single “Night Walk”
Canadian electronic duo Junior Boys have announced their sixth studio album, Waiting Game, out October 28 via City Slang (pre-order). It's their first since 2016's Big Black Coat and features contributions by fellow Canadians: vocals from Bonjay frontwoman Alanna Stuart and saxophone by Caribou collaborator Colin Fisher. The album was crafted in bandmate Jeremy Greenspan's newly-built studio, meticulously crafted for the specific kind of music he was interested in making: "A weird fact of the perception of sound is that you hear more accurately at lower levels of volume. What if I created an immersive environment," Jeremy says, of a style he's dubbed "peripheral music," by "recording huge amounts of material but layering it imperceptibly into as quiet a place as I can?"
The first single from Waiting Game is "Night Walk," a narrative track about a missing person. “They are being searched for by day, and can only go out at night,” Jeremy explains. “The daytime itself is an invasion of privacy and the night city is a camouflage.” The song is contemplative in its lyrics and expansive in its sound. Listen below, and check out the album art and track list for Waiting Game, below.
Junior Boys announced an early 2023 tour last month, spanning Canada and both US coasts, in celebration of their 20th anniversary. They'll reach NYC on February 23 at Music Hall of Williamsburg. All dates below.
Waiting Game Tracklist
1. Must Be All the Wrong Things
2. Night Walk
3. It Never Occured To Me
4. Thinking About You Calls Me
5. Yes 2
6. Dum Audio
7. Fidget
8. Samba on Samba
9. Waiting Game
Junior Boys Tour Dates
Tue. Jan. 17 - Edmonton, AB @ Starlite Room
Wed. Jan. 18 - Calgary, AB @ Commonwealth Bar & Stage
Fri. Jan. 20 - Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theatre
Sat. Jan. 21 - Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre
Sun. Jan. 22 - Portland, OR @ Star Theater
Tue. Jan. 24 - San Francisco, CA @ Fillmore
Thu. Jan. 26 - Los Angeles, CA @ Fonda Theatre
Fri. Jan. 27 - San Diego, CA @ Casbah
Wed. Feb. 22 - Cambridge, MA @ Sinclair
Thu. Feb. 23 - Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
Fri. Feb. 24 - Washington, DC @ Black Cat
Sat. Feb. 25 - Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts
Mon. Feb. 27 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
Tue. Feb. 28 - Atlanta, GA @ Aisle 5
Wed. Mar. 1 - Nashville, TN @ Basement East
Thu. Mar. 2 - Chicago, IL @ Metro
Fri. Mar. 3 - Detroit, MI @ El Club
Sat. Mar. 4 - Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall