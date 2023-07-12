Junior H announces US ‘Sad Boyz’ tour
One of the rising stars of the corridos tumbados movement, Junior H has announced his "Sad Boyz" US tour coming up in the fall. The tour, which Junior announced by flying a helicopter from Los Angeles to Anaheim, follows his recent appearances on new albums from Peso Pluma, his Rancho Humilde labelmate Natanael Cano, Eslabon Armado, and Rauw Alejandro. He also has Mexico and California dates with Natanael.
Junior H comes to Brooklyn on October 15 at Kings Theatre. Tickets for all dates go on sale Friday, July 14 at 10am with presales beforehand. All dates below.
Junior H also put out the hit single "El Azul" ft. Peso Pluma this year. Watch the lyric video for that and for their hit collab "Lady Gaga" from Peso Pluma's album below.
Junior H -- 2023 Tour Dates
07/20 – Durango, MX @ Feria Nacional Durango 2023
07/29 – Tijuana, MX @ Estadio Caliente *
08/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena
08/18 – Miami, FL @ FPL Solar Amphitheatre
08/25 – Las Vegas, NV @ Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood
08/26 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
09/08 – Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center at Fresno State
09/16 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center
09/22 – Tuscaloosa, AL @ Tuscaloosa Amphitheater
09/23 – Duluth, GA @ Gas South Arena
09/29 – Kent, WA @ accesso ShoWare Center
09/30 – Ridgefield, WA @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
10/06 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
10/08 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center
10/13 – Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena
10/15 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
10/20 – El Paso, TX @ UTEP Don Haskins Center
11/03 – Ontario, CA @ Toyota Arena *
11/04 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
11/05 – San Antonio, TX @ Freeman Coliseum
11/10 – Houston, TX @ Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
12/02 – Hidalgo, TX @ Payne Arena
* = w/ Natanael Cano