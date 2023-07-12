Junior H announces US ‘Sad Boyz’ tour

One of the rising stars of the corridos tumbados movement, Junior H has announced his "Sad Boyz" US tour coming up in the fall. The tour, which Junior announced by flying a helicopter from Los Angeles to Anaheim, follows his recent appearances on new albums from Peso Pluma, his Rancho Humilde labelmate Natanael Cano, Eslabon Armado, and Rauw Alejandro. He also has Mexico and California dates with Natanael.

Junior H comes to Brooklyn on October 15 at Kings Theatre. Tickets for all dates go on sale Friday, July 14 at 10am with presales beforehand. All dates below.

Junior H also put out the hit single "El Azul" ft. Peso Pluma this year. Watch the lyric video for that and for their hit collab "Lady Gaga" from Peso Pluma's album below.

Junior H -- 2023 Tour Dates

07/20 – Durango, MX @ Feria Nacional Durango 2023

07/29 – Tijuana, MX @ Estadio Caliente *

08/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena

08/18 – Miami, FL @ FPL Solar Amphitheatre

08/25 – Las Vegas, NV @ Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood

08/26 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

09/08 – Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center at Fresno State

09/16 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

09/22 – Tuscaloosa, AL @ Tuscaloosa Amphitheater

09/23 – Duluth, GA @ Gas South Arena

09/29 – Kent, WA @ accesso ShoWare Center

09/30 – Ridgefield, WA @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

10/06 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

10/08 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center

10/13 – Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena

10/15 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

10/20 – El Paso, TX @ UTEP Don Haskins Center

11/03 – Ontario, CA @ Toyota Arena *

11/04 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

11/05 – San Antonio, TX @ Freeman Coliseum

11/10 – Houston, TX @ Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

12/02 – Hidalgo, TX @ Payne Arena

* = w/ Natanael Cano