Just Friends announce new LP ‘HELLA,’ tap Lil B & Hobo Johnson for reggae/punk/rap song “Basic”

Just Friends have announced a new album, HELLA, due March 4 via Pure Noise (pre-order). If you're unfamiliar with the band, they sound straight out of the early '90s Lollapalooza era, with a multi-genre sound that pulls from punk, rap, metal, ska, reggae, funk, indie rock, and more, and constantly changes from song to song. The album includes recent singles "Sunflower" and "Stupid" (ft. Lil B), as well as the just-released "Basic" (ft. Lil B and Hobo Johnson). The new one has a chilled-out, horn-fueled, California reggae/ska/punk/rap vibe that sounds more than a little like classic Sublime. If you've got a place in your heart for that kinda thing, listen and watch the video for "Basic" below.

"This song happened by accident!," said vocalist Samuel Kless via press release, which points out that the collaborative relationship with Lil B began after a chance encounter during a protest last summer. "'Basic' caught me by surprise," adds vocalist Brianda aka Brond, "it's so funny and silly, it makes me laugh and lifts my spirit. That's super valuable for the times we're living through, the growing pains JF overcame recently as a band, and for me as a songwriter and human being."

Just Friends are also gearing up for a headlining tour with Graduating Life and Bears In Trees on all dates, plus a few shows with Scratcher instead of Graduating Life, and additional support on select dates from King of Heck, Cry Baby, and Pure Hex.

The tour kicks off on the West Coast with Berkeley and LA shows in early March, and it makes its way around the country before wrapping up in Denver later that month. The NYC-area gets shows at Asbury Park's House of Independents on March 16 with Cry Baby, Brooklyn's Knitting Factory on March 19 with King Heck, and Long Island's Amityville Music Hall on March 21 with King Heck (tickets). All dates are listed on the tour poster below.

Tracklist

1. Love Letter

2. Shine

3. Honey (feat. Nate Curry)

4. Fever

5. Basic (feat. Lil B & Hobo Johnson)

6. Hollerbox

7. Hot

8. Sizzle

9. Stupid (feat. Lil B)

10. Bad Boy

11. Big Money Power Music

12. Sunflower