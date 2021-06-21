Just Like Heaven 2022 lineup (Interpol, Modest Mouse, The Shins, M.I.A., more)

Coachella organizers Goldenvoice launched Just Like Heaven, a single-day California festival with a lineup that could've come out of someone's mid to late 2000s iTunes playlist during indie rock's popularity boom, in 2019, and they've announced that they're bringing it back in 2022. For its second edition, the festival moves from Long Beach to Pasadena, CA, where it happens on Saturday, May 21 at Brookside at The Rose Bowl. Tickets go on presale Thursday, June 24 at 10 AM PT, with the general sale beginning Friday, June 25 at 10 AM PT.

The 2022 lineup is headlined my Interpol, Modest Mouse, The Shins, and M.I.A., and also includes Bloc Party, Franz Ferdinand, Chromeo, Santigold, Cut Copy, The Hives, Wolf Parade (performing Apologies to The Queen Mary), Peaches, !!!, The Raveonettes, Kele Okereke (DJ set), The Go! Team, The Cribs, Yelle, Islands, and Geographer. See it in full on the poster below.

The festival's 2019 edition expanded to two days, each with the same lineup, after the first sold out; check out pictures and videos from day one and day two.

Speaking of The Shins, meanwhile, their classic debut Oh, Inverted World just turned 20. We took a look back at the album for its anniversary, and you can get the anniversary remaster on vinyl in our shop.