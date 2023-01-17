Just Like Heaven 2023 lineup: Yeah Yeah Yeahs, MGMT, M83, The Walkmen, more
The 2022 edition of Pasadena, CA festival Just Like Heaven happens May 13 at Brookside at the Rose Bowl. The lineup is another Who's Who of mid-'00s indie, headlined by Yeah Yeah Yeahs, plus MGMT performing Oracular Spectacular in full for the first time ever. There's also Future Islands, Empire of the Sun, M83, Hot Chip, Caribou, The Walkmen, The Bravery, Fever Ray, Peaches, Azealia Banks, Ladytron, STRFKR, Metronomy, The Faint, The Sounds, Cults, and more.
Say the YYYs: “We’re headlining Just Like Heaven and cannot believe
what a raaaaaaaad lineup it is this year! MGMT performing Oracular Spectacular! Fever Ray
and M83 performing NEW music? what bliss! Karen cannot wait to rub elbows with goddesses
Peaches and Azealia! Long time pals The Walkmen and and the Faint representing? An
embarrassment of riches of bands! Not to mention we’ll be playing some deep cuts off of Fever
To Tell to celebrate its 20th birthday! Don’t be square! Be there!”
MGMT says, "We are psyched to be returning to Just Like Heaven festival this May. Coinciding
with the 15th year of its release, we will be performing all of Oracular Spectacular. And of course we’ll be taking this opportunity to do some hearty experimentation. Expect the
unexpected and see you in May!”
Tickets for Just Like Heaven go on sale Friday, January 20 at 10 AM PST. Check out the full lineup and poster below.
JUST LIKE HEAVEN: 2023 LINEUP
Yeah Yeah Yeahs
MGMT (performing Oracular Spectacular)
Future Islands
Empire of the Sun
M83
Hot Chip
Caribou
The Walkmen
The Bravery
Fever Ray
Peaches
Azealia Banks
Ladytron
STRFKR
Metronomy
The Faint
The Sounds
Cults
“How Long Gone” Live Podcast
CineSpace DJ’s