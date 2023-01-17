Just Like Heaven 2023 lineup: Yeah Yeah Yeahs, MGMT, M83, The Walkmen, more

The 2022 edition of Pasadena, CA festival Just Like Heaven happens May 13 at Brookside at the Rose Bowl. The lineup is another Who's Who of mid-'00s indie, headlined by Yeah Yeah Yeahs, plus MGMT performing Oracular Spectacular in full for the first time ever. There's also Future Islands, Empire of the Sun, M83, Hot Chip, Caribou, The Walkmen, The Bravery, Fever Ray, Peaches, Azealia Banks, Ladytron, STRFKR, Metronomy, The Faint, The Sounds, Cults, and more.

Say the YYYs: “We’re headlining Just Like Heaven and cannot believe

what a raaaaaaaad lineup it is this year! MGMT performing Oracular Spectacular! Fever Ray

and M83 performing NEW music? what bliss! Karen cannot wait to rub elbows with goddesses

Peaches and Azealia! Long time pals The Walkmen and and the Faint representing? An

embarrassment of riches of bands! Not to mention we’ll be playing some deep cuts off of Fever

To Tell to celebrate its 20th birthday! Don’t be square! Be there!”

MGMT says, "We are psyched to be returning to Just Like Heaven festival this May. Coinciding

with the 15th year of its release, we will be performing all of Oracular Spectacular. And of course we’ll be taking this opportunity to do some hearty experimentation. Expect the

unexpected and see you in May!”

Tickets for Just Like Heaven go on sale Friday, January 20 at 10 AM PST. Check out the full lineup and poster below.

just like heaven fest 2023 poster loading...

JUST LIKE HEAVEN: 2023 LINEUP

Yeah Yeah Yeahs

MGMT (performing Oracular Spectacular)

Future Islands

Empire of the Sun

M83

Hot Chip

Caribou

The Walkmen

The Bravery

Fever Ray

Peaches

Azealia Banks

Ladytron

STRFKR

Metronomy

The Faint

The Sounds

Cults

“How Long Gone” Live Podcast

CineSpace DJ’s