Just Mustard announce ‘Heart Under’ deluxe edition & first North American headline tour

Just Mustard are releasing a special edition of this year's terrific Heart Under, pressed as a 45RPM double LP set housed in a gatefold jacket and obi strip, that comes with a booklet featuring exclusive in-studio photos and handwritten lyrics from singer Katie Ball, as well as an art print of English artist Graham Dean’s ‘In The Water Waiting’ painting that features on the Heart Under album cover. That will be out November 4 via Partisan.

If you haven't checked out Heart Under, the album features Just Mustard's unique blend of trip hop and shoegaze with just a little alt-metal. Read our review here and stream it below.

Having toured with Fontaines DC earlier this year, Just Mustard will be coming back this fall for their first-ever headline tour, including a Brooklyn show at Baby's All Right on November 5. Tickets for the whole tour go on sale Friday, July 22 at 10 AM. All dates are listed below.

Just Mustard 2022 tour dates:

20 JUL 2022 / DE / Berlin / Astra (w/ Fontaines D.C.)

21 JUL 2022 / DE / Hamburg / Gruenspan (w/ Fontaines D.C.)

22 JUL 2022 / UK / Steventon, Oxfordshire / Truck Festival

23 JUL 2022 / UK / Sheffield, South Yorkshire / Tramlines Festival

28 JUL 2022 / IE / Limerick / Dolans Warehouse

23 AUG 2022 / DE / Stuttgart / Longhorn (w/ Fontaines D.C.)

24 AUG 2022 / DE / Wiesbaden / Schlachthof (w/ Fontaines D.C.)

29 AUG 2022 / IE / Dublin / Olympia Theatre (w/ Wolf Alice)

30 AUG 2022 / IE / Dublin / Olympia Theatre (w/ Wolf Alice)

01 SEP 2022 / UK / Belfast / The Telegraph (w/ Wolf Alice)

Sept 11 - Ramsgate, Kent, England - Ramsgate Music Hall

Sept 13 - London, England - Village Underground

Sept 14 - Bristol, England - The Exchange

Sept 15 - Brighton, England - Patterns

Sep 16 - Southampton, England - The Loft

Sept 17 - Norwich, England - Voodoo Daddys

Sept 20 - Liverpool, England - Jimmy’s

Sept 21 - Nottingham, England - The Bodega Social Club

Sept 22 - Manchester, England - Band On The Wall

Sept 23 - Glasgow, Scotland - Broadcast

Sept 25 - Leeds, England - Brudenell Social Club

Oct 5 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Paradiso

Oct 6 - Nijmegen, Netherlands - Merleyn

Oct 7 - Utrecht, Netherlands - Ekko

Oct 10 - Munich, Germany - Orangehouse

Oct 11 - Vienna, Austria - Das Werk

Oct 12 - Leipzig, Germany - Moritzbastei

Oct 14 - Berlin, Germany - Privatclub

Oct 15 - Hamburg, Germany - Molotow

Oct 16 - Cologne, Germany - Artheater

Oct 18 - Luxembourg, Luxembourg - Rotondes

Oct 19 - Brussels, Belgium - Botanique

Oct 21 - Paris, France - Hasard Ludique

Oct 23 - Winterthur, Switzerland - Albani Music Club

Oct 25 - Barcelona, Spain - Sidecar

Oct 26 - Madrid, Spain - Wurlitzer Ballroom

Oct 28 - Porto, Portugal - M.ou.co

Nov 4 - Washington, DC - Songbyrd Music House

Nov 5 - Brooklyn, NY - Baby’s All Right

Nov 7 - Montreal, QC - Bar Le Ritz PDB

Nov 8 - Toronto, ON - The Garrison

Nov 10 - Chicago, IL - Empty Bottle

Nov 11 - Minneapolis, MN - 7th Street Entry

Nov 15 - Seattle, WA - Barboza

Nov 16 - Vancouver, BC - Wise Hall

Nov 17 - Portland, OR - Polaris Hall

Nov 19 - San Francisco, CA - Rickshaw Stop

Nov 22 - Los Angeles, CA - The Echo