Just Mustard announce ‘Heart Under’ deluxe edition & first North American headline tour
Just Mustard are releasing a special edition of this year's terrific Heart Under, pressed as a 45RPM double LP set housed in a gatefold jacket and obi strip, that comes with a booklet featuring exclusive in-studio photos and handwritten lyrics from singer Katie Ball, as well as an art print of English artist Graham Dean’s ‘In The Water Waiting’ painting that features on the Heart Under album cover. That will be out November 4 via Partisan.
If you haven't checked out Heart Under, the album features Just Mustard's unique blend of trip hop and shoegaze with just a little alt-metal. Read our review here and stream it below.
Having toured with Fontaines DC earlier this year, Just Mustard will be coming back this fall for their first-ever headline tour, including a Brooklyn show at Baby's All Right on November 5. Tickets for the whole tour go on sale Friday, July 22 at 10 AM. All dates are listed below.
Just Mustard 2022 tour dates:
20 JUL 2022 / DE / Berlin / Astra (w/ Fontaines D.C.)
21 JUL 2022 / DE / Hamburg / Gruenspan (w/ Fontaines D.C.)
22 JUL 2022 / UK / Steventon, Oxfordshire / Truck Festival
23 JUL 2022 / UK / Sheffield, South Yorkshire / Tramlines Festival
28 JUL 2022 / IE / Limerick / Dolans Warehouse
23 AUG 2022 / DE / Stuttgart / Longhorn (w/ Fontaines D.C.)
24 AUG 2022 / DE / Wiesbaden / Schlachthof (w/ Fontaines D.C.)
29 AUG 2022 / IE / Dublin / Olympia Theatre (w/ Wolf Alice)
30 AUG 2022 / IE / Dublin / Olympia Theatre (w/ Wolf Alice)
01 SEP 2022 / UK / Belfast / The Telegraph (w/ Wolf Alice)
Sept 11 - Ramsgate, Kent, England - Ramsgate Music Hall
Sept 13 - London, England - Village Underground
Sept 14 - Bristol, England - The Exchange
Sept 15 - Brighton, England - Patterns
Sep 16 - Southampton, England - The Loft
Sept 17 - Norwich, England - Voodoo Daddys
Sept 20 - Liverpool, England - Jimmy’s
Sept 21 - Nottingham, England - The Bodega Social Club
Sept 22 - Manchester, England - Band On The Wall
Sept 23 - Glasgow, Scotland - Broadcast
Sept 25 - Leeds, England - Brudenell Social Club
Oct 5 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Paradiso
Oct 6 - Nijmegen, Netherlands - Merleyn
Oct 7 - Utrecht, Netherlands - Ekko
Oct 10 - Munich, Germany - Orangehouse
Oct 11 - Vienna, Austria - Das Werk
Oct 12 - Leipzig, Germany - Moritzbastei
Oct 14 - Berlin, Germany - Privatclub
Oct 15 - Hamburg, Germany - Molotow
Oct 16 - Cologne, Germany - Artheater
Oct 18 - Luxembourg, Luxembourg - Rotondes
Oct 19 - Brussels, Belgium - Botanique
Oct 21 - Paris, France - Hasard Ludique
Oct 23 - Winterthur, Switzerland - Albani Music Club
Oct 25 - Barcelona, Spain - Sidecar
Oct 26 - Madrid, Spain - Wurlitzer Ballroom
Oct 28 - Porto, Portugal - M.ou.co
Nov 4 - Washington, DC - Songbyrd Music House
Nov 5 - Brooklyn, NY - Baby’s All Right
Nov 7 - Montreal, QC - Bar Le Ritz PDB
Nov 8 - Toronto, ON - The Garrison
Nov 10 - Chicago, IL - Empty Bottle
Nov 11 - Minneapolis, MN - 7th Street Entry
Nov 15 - Seattle, WA - Barboza
Nov 16 - Vancouver, BC - Wise Hall
Nov 17 - Portland, OR - Polaris Hall
Nov 19 - San Francisco, CA - Rickshaw Stop
Nov 22 - Los Angeles, CA - The Echo