Just Mustard announce new LP, share “Still,” playing NYC before SXSW

Irish band Just Mustard have announced their second album, Heart Under, which will be out May 27 via Partisan Records. The band produced it themselves and it was mixed by audiobooks' David Wrench (Frank Ocean, FKA twigs, Hot Chip). The album includes "I Am You," which they released late last year, and today they release new single "Still," that pushes their shoegazy, dubby, electronic-inflected sound in bolder, more danceable directions.

"‘Still’ is one of the earliest songs we worked on for the album and has gone through several formations," says vocalist Katie Ball. "We wanted to write a song that people can dance to. Instrumentally and lyrically it surrenders itself to other emotions expressed on the album, playing with repetition, tension and release." Watch the song's striking video below.

Just Mustard will be on tour with Fontaines D.C. this year, including two NYC shows at Brooklyn Steel on April 26 (sold out) & April 27 (tickets). Before that, they'll be over to play SXSW and are stopping in Brooklyn on the way to make their US debut at Union Pool on March 9. All dates are listed below.

Speaking of Fontaines DC, you can preorder their anticipated third album, Skinty Fia, on limited edition translucent red vinyl that's exclusive to our shop.

Just Mustard - ‘Heart Under’ tracklist:

1. 23

2. Still

3. I Am You

4. Seed

5. Blue Chalk

6. Early

7. Sore

8. Mirrors

9. In Shade

10. Rivers

Just Mustard - 2022 tour dates:

March 9 - Brooklyn, NY - Union Pool

March 14-18 - Austin, TX - SXSW

20 Mar - La Riviera, Madrid ES *

21 Mar - Razzmatazz. Barcelona ES *

23 Mar - Magazzini Generali, Milan IT *

24 Mar - Dynamo, Zurich CH *

25 Mar - Bad Bonn, Dudingen CH*

27 Mar - Roxy, Prague CZ *

28 Mar - Fleda, Brno CZ*

30 Mar - Plan B, Malmo SE

31 Mar - Debaser, Stockholm SE *

1 Apr - Vulkan Arena, Oslo NO *

2 Apr - Vega, Copenhagen DK *

4 Apr - Doornroosje, Nijmegen NL*

5 Apr - Muziekgieterij, Maastricht NL*

6 Apr - TivoliVredenburg, Utrecht NL *

8 Apr - Trix, Antwerp BE *

9 Apr - Den Atelier, Luxembourg City, LU *

10 Apr - L’Aeronef, Lille FR *

11 Apr - Olympia, Paris FR *

Apr-21 - Washington, D.C. - 9:30 Club *

Apr-22 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts *

Apr-23 - Asbury Park, NJ - Wonder Bar *

Apr-25 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club *

Apr-26 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel *

Apr-27 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel *

Apr-29 - Columbus, OH - The A&R Music Bar *

Apr-30 - Cleveland, OH - The Beachland Ballroom *

May-2 - Montreal, QC - Corona Theatre *

May-3 - Toronto, ON - The Phoenix *

May-5 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrew's Hall *

May-6 - Chicago, IL - The Vic Theatre *

May-7 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue *

May-9 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre *

May-10 - Salt Lake City, UT - Soundwell *

May-12 - Portland, OR - Revolution Hall *

May-13 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre *

May-14 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo *

May-16 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom *

May-18 - Los Angeles, CA - The Regent Theater *

Jun-3 - Dublin, Ireland - The Academy

Jun-4 - Dundalk, Ireland - Spirit Store

Jun-8 - Cork, Ireland - Cyprus Avenue

Jun-10 - Berlin, Germany - Tempelhof Sounds Festival

Jun-11 - Hilvarenbeek, Netherlands, Best Kept Secret Festival

Jun-13 - Belfast, Northern Ireland - Limelight

Jun-15 - Limerick City, Ireland - Dolans Warehouse

Jun-16 - Galway, Ireland - Roisin Dubh

Jul 17 - Cologne, Live Music Hall DE*

Jul 18 - Munich, Neue Theaterfabrik DE*

Jul 20 - Berlin, Astra DE*

Jul 21 - Gruenspan, Hamburg DE*

Aug 23 - Longhorn, Stuttgart DE*

Aug 24 - Wiesbaden, Schlachthof DE*

Sept 11 - Ramsgate, Kent, England - Ramsgate Music Hall

Sept 13 - London, England - Village Underground

Sept 14 - Bristol, England - The Exchange

Sept 15 - Brighton, England - Patterns

Sep 16 - Southampton, England - The Loft

Sept 17 - Norwich, England - Voodoo Daddys

Sept 20 - Liverpool, England - Jimmy’s

Sept 21 - Nottingham, England - The Bodega Social Club

Sept 22 - Manchester, England - Band On The Wall

Sept 23 - Glasgow, Scotland - Broadcast

Sept 25 - Leeds, England - Brudenell Social Club

Oct 5 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Paradiso

Oct 6 - Nijmegen, Netherlands - Merleyn

Oct 7 - Utrecht, Netherlands - Ekko

Oct 10 - Munich, Germany - Orangehouse

Oct 11 - Vienna, Austria - Das Werk

Oct 12 - Leipzig, Germany - Moritzbastei

Oct 14 - Berlin, Germany - Privatclub

Oct 15 - Hamburg, Germany - Molotow

Oct 16 - Cologne, Germany - Artheater

Oct 18 - Luxembourg, Luxembourg - Rotondes

Oct 19 - Brussels, Belgium - Botanique

Oct 21 - Paris, France - Hasard Ludique

Oct 23 - Winterthur, Switzerland - Albani Music Club

Oct 25 - Barcelona, Spain - Sidecar

Oct 26 - Madrid, Spain - Wurlitzer Ballroom

Oct 28 - Porto, Portugal - M.ou.co

* w/ Fontaines D.C.