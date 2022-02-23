Just Mustard announce new LP, share “Still,” playing NYC before SXSW
Irish band Just Mustard have announced their second album, Heart Under, which will be out May 27 via Partisan Records. The band produced it themselves and it was mixed by audiobooks' David Wrench (Frank Ocean, FKA twigs, Hot Chip). The album includes "I Am You," which they released late last year, and today they release new single "Still," that pushes their shoegazy, dubby, electronic-inflected sound in bolder, more danceable directions.
"‘Still’ is one of the earliest songs we worked on for the album and has gone through several formations," says vocalist Katie Ball. "We wanted to write a song that people can dance to. Instrumentally and lyrically it surrenders itself to other emotions expressed on the album, playing with repetition, tension and release." Watch the song's striking video below.
Just Mustard will be on tour with Fontaines D.C. this year, including two NYC shows at Brooklyn Steel on April 26 (sold out) & April 27 (tickets). Before that, they'll be over to play SXSW and are stopping in Brooklyn on the way to make their US debut at Union Pool on March 9. All dates are listed below.
Just Mustard - ‘Heart Under’ tracklist:
1. 23
2. Still
3. I Am You
4. Seed
5. Blue Chalk
6. Early
7. Sore
8. Mirrors
9. In Shade
10. Rivers
Just Mustard - 2022 tour dates:
March 9 - Brooklyn, NY - Union Pool
March 14-18 - Austin, TX - SXSW
20 Mar - La Riviera, Madrid ES *
21 Mar - Razzmatazz. Barcelona ES *
23 Mar - Magazzini Generali, Milan IT *
24 Mar - Dynamo, Zurich CH *
25 Mar - Bad Bonn, Dudingen CH*
27 Mar - Roxy, Prague CZ *
28 Mar - Fleda, Brno CZ*
30 Mar - Plan B, Malmo SE
31 Mar - Debaser, Stockholm SE *
1 Apr - Vulkan Arena, Oslo NO *
2 Apr - Vega, Copenhagen DK *
4 Apr - Doornroosje, Nijmegen NL*
5 Apr - Muziekgieterij, Maastricht NL*
6 Apr - TivoliVredenburg, Utrecht NL *
8 Apr - Trix, Antwerp BE *
9 Apr - Den Atelier, Luxembourg City, LU *
10 Apr - L’Aeronef, Lille FR *
11 Apr - Olympia, Paris FR *
Apr-21 - Washington, D.C. - 9:30 Club *
Apr-22 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts *
Apr-23 - Asbury Park, NJ - Wonder Bar *
Apr-25 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club *
Apr-26 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel *
Apr-27 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel *
Apr-29 - Columbus, OH - The A&R Music Bar *
Apr-30 - Cleveland, OH - The Beachland Ballroom *
May-2 - Montreal, QC - Corona Theatre *
May-3 - Toronto, ON - The Phoenix *
May-5 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrew's Hall *
May-6 - Chicago, IL - The Vic Theatre *
May-7 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue *
May-9 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre *
May-10 - Salt Lake City, UT - Soundwell *
May-12 - Portland, OR - Revolution Hall *
May-13 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre *
May-14 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo *
May-16 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom *
May-18 - Los Angeles, CA - The Regent Theater *
Jun-3 - Dublin, Ireland - The Academy
Jun-4 - Dundalk, Ireland - Spirit Store
Jun-8 - Cork, Ireland - Cyprus Avenue
Jun-10 - Berlin, Germany - Tempelhof Sounds Festival
Jun-11 - Hilvarenbeek, Netherlands, Best Kept Secret Festival
Jun-13 - Belfast, Northern Ireland - Limelight
Jun-15 - Limerick City, Ireland - Dolans Warehouse
Jun-16 - Galway, Ireland - Roisin Dubh
Jul 17 - Cologne, Live Music Hall DE*
Jul 18 - Munich, Neue Theaterfabrik DE*
Jul 20 - Berlin, Astra DE*
Jul 21 - Gruenspan, Hamburg DE*
Aug 23 - Longhorn, Stuttgart DE*
Aug 24 - Wiesbaden, Schlachthof DE*
Sept 11 - Ramsgate, Kent, England - Ramsgate Music Hall
Sept 13 - London, England - Village Underground
Sept 14 - Bristol, England - The Exchange
Sept 15 - Brighton, England - Patterns
Sep 16 - Southampton, England - The Loft
Sept 17 - Norwich, England - Voodoo Daddys
Sept 20 - Liverpool, England - Jimmy’s
Sept 21 - Nottingham, England - The Bodega Social Club
Sept 22 - Manchester, England - Band On The Wall
Sept 23 - Glasgow, Scotland - Broadcast
Sept 25 - Leeds, England - Brudenell Social Club
Oct 5 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Paradiso
Oct 6 - Nijmegen, Netherlands - Merleyn
Oct 7 - Utrecht, Netherlands - Ekko
Oct 10 - Munich, Germany - Orangehouse
Oct 11 - Vienna, Austria - Das Werk
Oct 12 - Leipzig, Germany - Moritzbastei
Oct 14 - Berlin, Germany - Privatclub
Oct 15 - Hamburg, Germany - Molotow
Oct 16 - Cologne, Germany - Artheater
Oct 18 - Luxembourg, Luxembourg - Rotondes
Oct 19 - Brussels, Belgium - Botanique
Oct 21 - Paris, France - Hasard Ludique
Oct 23 - Winterthur, Switzerland - Albani Music Club
Oct 25 - Barcelona, Spain - Sidecar
Oct 26 - Madrid, Spain - Wurlitzer Ballroom
Oct 28 - Porto, Portugal - M.ou.co
* w/ Fontaines D.C.