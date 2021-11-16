Just Mustard sign to Partisan, share new single “I Am You”

Irish band Just Mustard, who we profiled back in 2019, have signed to Partisan Records and will release their new album via the label in 2022. While details haven't been revealed, the group have just released their first single for Partisan, "I Am You," which was self produced and mixed by David Wrench (The xx, FKA twigs, Caribou). Like on their 2018 debut, the band take elements of shoegaze, post rock and trip hop for sound that is both alluring and disquieting. The video for "I Am You," directed by Dylan Friese-Greene, adds to the creepy atmosphere. Watch that below.

Just Mustard will be on tour in Europe with Fontaines D.C. in 2022, and have headlining dates as well. All dates are listed below.

Just Mustard – IE + EU Tour 2022:

20 Jan | Cyprus Avenue, Cork IE

21 Jan | Roisin Dubh, Galway IE

22 Jan | Dolans Warehouse, Limerick IE

26 Jan | Limelight 2, Belfast NI

28 Jan | The Academy, Dublin IE

29 Jan | Spirit Store, Dundalk IE

8 Feb | Artheater, Cologne DE

10 Feb | Kantine Am Berghain, Berlin DE

11 Feb | Grauzone Festival, The Hague NE

12 Feb | Ekko, Utrecht NE

14 Feb | Botanique, Brussels BE

15 Feb | Merleyn, Nijmegen NE

17 Feb | Albani Music Club, Winterhur SW

18 Feb | Hors Pistes, Annecy FR

19 Feb | L’International, Paris FR

20 Mar | La Riviera, Madrid ES*

21 Mar | Razzmatazz. Barcelona ES*

23 Mar | Magazzini Generali, Milan IT*

24 Mar | Dynamo, Zurich CH*

25 Mar | Neue Theaterfabrik, Munich DE*

27 Mar | Roxy, Prague CZ*

28 Mar | Astra Kulturhaus, Berlin DE*

29 Mar | Gruenspan, Hamburg DE*

31 Mar | Debaser, Stockholm SE*

1 Apr | Vulkan Arena, Oslo NO*

2 Apr | Vega, Copenhagen DK*

4 Apr | Schlachthof, Wiesbaden DE*

5 Apr | Live Music Hall, Cologne DE*

6 Apr | TivoliVredenburg, Utrecht NL*

8 Apr | Trix, Antwerp BE*

9 Apr | Den Atelier, Luxembourg City, LU*

10 Apr | L’Aeronef, Lille FR*

11 Apr | Olympia, Paris FR*

*supporting Fontaines D.C.