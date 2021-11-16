Just Mustard sign to Partisan, share new single “I Am You”
Irish band Just Mustard, who we profiled back in 2019, have signed to Partisan Records and will release their new album via the label in 2022. While details haven't been revealed, the group have just released their first single for Partisan, "I Am You," which was self produced and mixed by David Wrench (The xx, FKA twigs, Caribou). Like on their 2018 debut, the band take elements of shoegaze, post rock and trip hop for sound that is both alluring and disquieting. The video for "I Am You," directed by Dylan Friese-Greene, adds to the creepy atmosphere. Watch that below.
Just Mustard will be on tour in Europe with Fontaines D.C. in 2022, and have headlining dates as well. All dates are listed below.
Just Mustard – IE + EU Tour 2022:
20 Jan | Cyprus Avenue, Cork IE
21 Jan | Roisin Dubh, Galway IE
22 Jan | Dolans Warehouse, Limerick IE
26 Jan | Limelight 2, Belfast NI
28 Jan | The Academy, Dublin IE
29 Jan | Spirit Store, Dundalk IE
8 Feb | Artheater, Cologne DE
10 Feb | Kantine Am Berghain, Berlin DE
11 Feb | Grauzone Festival, The Hague NE
12 Feb | Ekko, Utrecht NE
14 Feb | Botanique, Brussels BE
15 Feb | Merleyn, Nijmegen NE
17 Feb | Albani Music Club, Winterhur SW
18 Feb | Hors Pistes, Annecy FR
19 Feb | L’International, Paris FR
20 Mar | La Riviera, Madrid ES*
21 Mar | Razzmatazz. Barcelona ES*
23 Mar | Magazzini Generali, Milan IT*
24 Mar | Dynamo, Zurich CH*
25 Mar | Neue Theaterfabrik, Munich DE*
27 Mar | Roxy, Prague CZ*
28 Mar | Astra Kulturhaus, Berlin DE*
29 Mar | Gruenspan, Hamburg DE*
31 Mar | Debaser, Stockholm SE*
1 Apr | Vulkan Arena, Oslo NO*
2 Apr | Vega, Copenhagen DK*
4 Apr | Schlachthof, Wiesbaden DE*
5 Apr | Live Music Hall, Cologne DE*
6 Apr | TivoliVredenburg, Utrecht NL*
8 Apr | Trix, Antwerp BE*
9 Apr | Den Atelier, Luxembourg City, LU*
10 Apr | L’Aeronef, Lille FR*
11 Apr | Olympia, Paris FR*
*supporting Fontaines D.C.