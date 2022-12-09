Justice Tripp (Angel Du$t, Trapped Under Ice) lists his 10 favorite albums of 2022

Justice Tripp remains as busy as ever. The Angel Du$t/Trapped Under Ice vocalist released his debut solo album as Cold Mega this year (followed by other tracks from the project); Angel Du$t spent a lot of time on the road and just announced a February weekender with Drug Church and Fiddlehead; and Trapped Under Ice are about to play their first shows in years: a hometown Baltimore appearance at Disturbin' The Peace fest, a stop at NYC's Brooklyn Monarch (1/29) the next night, and Outbreak Fest.

Throughout all of that, Justice found the time to make us a list of his favorite albums of 2022, including releases by High Vis, Speed, Gridiron, Fontaines D.C., Panda Bear & Sonic Boom, Horsegirl, Beach House, and more, with commentary on each pick. Read on for his list...

Justice Tripp's 10 Favorite Albums of 2022

9Million - Between Us

I think this was released as a “mixtape” situation, but regardless it fits the criteria for an album and it’s the thing I listened to most that came out this year. Brilliant weirdo brain.

The Berries - High Flying Man

The Berries made the most authentic genuine rock n roll record in a long time. Got a track or two that will bring you to at least consider shedding a tear.

Beach House - Once Twice Melody

Never loved an active band so much. Cool to watch them keep exploring and succeeding in new ways.

High Vis - Blending

Some of my favorite people made a record that’s so nostalgic and original. I think this is the most common AOTY amongst friends

Speed - Gang Called Speed

This one is an EP but I’m sorry I can’t exclude it. I’ve personally released a shorter LP, so I think it’s fair game. Speed took all my favorite hardcore influences and turned them into something unique and authentic to them. This is the band that reminds me of why I love heavy music.

Horsegirl - Versions of Modern Performance

I couldn’t even tell you what this band is influenced by. They sound like they are so cool and everyone wants to be their friends but they can’t. I really liked the singles they put out earlier so I’ve been waiting on this one.

Panda Bear & Sonic Boom - Reset

Intergalactic alien life form stumbles upon The Beach Boys and tries to reinterpret the sound with space ship gadgets.

Gridiron - No Good At Goodbyes

Real life bad ass heavy metal rap. “You on the bench. We in the trench.”

Syndrome 81 - Prisons Imaginaires

Cool ass French rock shit that I won’t try to explain because some cool mf gonna laugh at me.

Fontaines D.C. - Skinty Fia

Still getting to know the record and enjoying it. Rock with it.

Also loved singles and EPs by End it, Lil Ugly Mane, and Narrow Head.

--

