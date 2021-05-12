Justice’s Gaspard Augé details new album ‘Escapades,’ shares amazing ‘Hey!” video

Justice's Gaspard Augé has shared details of his debut solo album, Escapades, which will be out June 25 via Genesis / Ed Banger Records / Because Music. “I've always been obsessed with making larger than life music,” Augé says. “Mostly because it's more fun.” The album is definitely that, taking Justice's maximalist tendencies and upping everything into swirling, cinematic prog disco. They cover art is something else too -- check that out and the tracklist below.

A second single off the album is the entirely over-the-top "Hey!" which includes gregorian chants, throbbing synth bass and the kind of stirring strings straight out of an epic adventure film. Subtle it is not ,and it comes with another amazing video shot in Turkey by director Filip Nilsson. This time it's a horseback rider going full gallop across a desert while playing a violin. “This is the first thing that came to my mind while recording the track,” says Augé, “a mongolian horse rider playing the violin in the steppe, an epic ride with a far east feel. Filip Nilsson and the amazing rider Metin Yılmaz made that dream come true.”

Like the video for "Force Majeure," they don't seem to be sharing the whole thing with "Hey!" or they only made it for part of the song but it's still something to behold. Watch the "Hey!" video, and listen to the full track, below.

ESCAPADES TRACKLIST

1. Welcome

2. Force Majeure

3. Rocambole

4. Europa

5. Pentacle

6. Hey!

7. Captain

8. Lacrimosa

9. Belladone

10. Casablanca

11. Vox

12. Rêverie