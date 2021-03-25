Justin Bieber names his top 5 rappers of all time

Whether it's actual rap giants like Snoop Dogg or Eminem, and Drake, or politicians like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, personal lists of the best rappers of all time never get old. Another notable figure has shared his top 5 today, and that person is Justin Bieber.

XXL points out that Bieber was on DJ Khaled's The First One podcast on Amazon Music today, and when asked about his top 5, he said, "You know, when you open this conversation there's always room for, 'Aw, he can't believe this,' but um, I would say, Lil Wayne, Biggie, Eminem, Kanye West and my favorite is Drizzy Drake."

As you may remember, Bieber starred in the video for Drake and DJ Khaled's "Popstar." Watch that, and watch the clip of Bieber talking about his favorite rappers with Khaled, below.