Justin K Broadrick preps first solo Jesu LP in 7 years, shares new single

Having released the Never EP back in July, Justin K Broadrick has announced a new Jesu album, Terminus, which will be out November 13 via his own Avalanche Recordings. It will be his first full-length solo Jesu album since 2013's Every Day I Get Closer To The Light From Which I Came.

With the news, Justin has also shared the album's first single, "When I Was Small." The six-minute song features frequent collaborator Ted Parsons, who played with Justin in Godflesh and on other Jesu records (he's also played in Swans, Foetus, Prong, and more). The songs rides descending riff across which Broadrick sings mournfully, "I tried to see both sides but I failed." As you'd expect from Jesu, it's both heavy and beautiful and you can check it out below.

You can pre-order Terminus now.

--

--

