Justin Pearson discusses BLM movement with 2 Black Panther members on his podcast (listen)

Justin Pearson (The Locust, Retox, Dead Cross, Head Wound City, etc) and his Planet B bandmate Luke Henshaw are back with the 14th episode of their podcast Cult & Culture, and this one's a very timely episode. It features Robert War and Henry Wallace from the San Diego branch of the Black Panther Party, and they discuss "current events and what it means to be a Black Panther in the era of Black Lives Matter, what they consider to be 'an extension of' the Black Panthers." Here's more:

The concept of Cult and Culture began as a short segment created by Justin Pearson, an internationally known musician, record label owner (Three One G Records), author, and actor. He is best known as bassist/vocalist for bands such as Dead Cross, The Locust, and Retox. Since then, Pearson has collaborated with producer and musician Luke Henshaw (Planet B, Sonido de la Frontera) to build the idea into a proper podcast, now recorded at Penguin Studios in San Diego.

Episode 14 features Robert War and Henry Wallace, two members of the revolutionary and infamous Black Panther Party (San Diego branch) who have been involved for decades. Here, these long-standing members discuss current events and what it means to be a Black Panther in the era of Black Lives Matter, what they consider to be “an extension of” the Black Panthers. Noting the struggles present in nearly every aspect of society, from banks and loans, to police and the president, to American capitalism as a whole, this podcast is essential listening in order to hear the perspective of a progressive, hardworking, and very relevant organization that many have stereotyped and even villainized over the years.