Justin Pearson hosting ‘A Night With Three One G’ in Brooklyn w/ documentary screening, bands, more

Three One G, the label run by Justin Pearson (The Locust, Dead Cross, more), is the subject of a new documentary titled Don't Fall in Love With Yourself that was made by director Joel Nix. Here's the synopsis: "Don't Fall in Love With Yourself is a documentary that explores the life of enigmatic musician and artist, Justin Pearson. From childhood tragedy and his roots in the San Diego punk scene, to his appearance on Jerry Springer and rise to cult celebrity status. An in-depth look at a career made out of blood, sweat and spit." You can watch the trailer below.

Don't Fall in Love With Yourself will make its NYC premiere at Saint Vitus on April 26. It's part of "A Night With Three One G" that features a post-screening Q&A with Pearson and Nix, plus performances by Pearson's Planet B and Netherlands. Check out the posters for the event and the documentary below.

Don't Fall in Love With Yourself documentary loading...