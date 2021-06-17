Justin Raisen & Jordan Benik are Trick Gum (listen to “Hurts to Be a Head”)

Justin Raisen is best known these days for his work as a producer -- he's collaborated with Sky Ferreira, Kim Gordon, Angel Olsen, Yves Tumor, Charli XCX, and more -- but he makes music of his own, too. He and his cousin Jordan Benik of L.A. band Sweaters had a band together in the '00s called Tall Hands, and they've now reunited for a new project called Trick Gum. (Fun fact: Justin and Jordan were born just two days apart.) The duo released their debut single, "Hot Rifle," earlier this year and now they're back with a contemplative ballad, "Hurts to be a Head," that's "about accepting the truths that stand between you and your fantasies, and reflecting on whether you care enough for your dreams to face these realities head on."

"We came up with the song about halfway through recording, shortly after an isolated Covid Thanksgiving," say J&J. "We were pretty spent that night, it had been a difficult week cooped up, Jake Paul had knocked out our hero Nate Robinson, and nothing felt ok. Justin went to bed early that night to try and recuperate watching 'Phantom Thread.' Jordan, ever the stoic, came up with the music and texted it over via voice memo. The next morning, Justin arrived at the studio refreshed and inspired with the lyrics. The entire song was laid down within 2 hours."

You can check out "Hurts to Be a Head" and "Hot Rifle" below.