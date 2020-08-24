Justin Townes Earle has died at 38

We're shocked and saddened to learn that singer/songwriter Justin Townes Earle has died at the age of 38. A statement on Justin's Facebook reads: "It is with tremendous sadness that we inform you of the passing of our son, husband, father and friend Justin. So many of you have relied on his music and lyrics over the years and we hope that his music will continue to guide you on your journeys. You will be missed dearly Justin." Cause of death is not yet known.

Justin -- who is Steve Earle's son -- released his debut album Yuma in 2007 on Bloodshot Records and later went on to release music on Vagrant Records and New West Records. His most recent album, The Saint of Lost Causes, came out in 2019 on New West.

Tributes to Justin have come in from Jason Isbell, Margo Price, Billy Bragg, Robyn Hitchcock, Frank Turner, The Decemberists' Colin Meloy, The Hold Steady's Craig Finn, Courtney Marie Andrews, Lydia Loveless, Dylan LeBlanc, The Head and the Heart, Hiss Golden Messenger, Stephen King, and several others. Read those here.

Rest in peace, Justin.