Justin Townes Earle reportedly died of a “probable drug overdose”

This week brought the sad, shocking news that singer/songwriter Justin Townes Earle (son of Steve Earle) died at the far-too-young age of 38. No cause of death had been revealed, but now Nashville police are saying it was a "probable drug overdose."

Stereogum points to an article on WKRN that reads, "Officers responded Sunday to an Acklen Park Drive apartment on a welfare check for the 38-year-old, according to police department spokesperson, Don Aaron. He said Earle’s friend had called police because no one had seen or heard from since Thursday. The Nashville Fire Department forced their way into the apartment, where Earle was found dead, Aaron explained."

The autopsy is still pending, but Aaron said there were no signs of a struggle or foul play and that according to the preliminary investigation, police suspect it was a drug overdose.

Justin Townes Earle had spoken about his struggles with addiction in the past, and he had been in and out of rehab over the years. In a 2017 Rolling Stone interview, he revealed that fell off the wagon twice after a decade of sobriety, but ultimately regained sobriety. As he has spoken about on various occasions, he survived five heroin overdoses by the age of 21.

Since his tragic death, several fellow musicians have paid tribute.