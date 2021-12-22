Justin Vernon had a busy 2021, releasing a new album with The National's Aaron Dessner as Big Red Machine, How Long Do You Think It's Gonna Last? (new Taylor Swift collaborations included), and covering Sharon Van Etten's "A Crime" for epic Ten, not to mention joining Tik Tok. With the year almost over, he's shared some of his favorite albums and songs of the year (including some from 2020) on social media. Read his list below.

"I like to remember that most music that exists and can be useful to us , did not come out within the last year," he writes. "That being said, I think its cool we like to big up the things we loved from the passing year. Things that come to mind (im sure I forget) ..."

"I know he said some bad things," Justin continued after his list, "but I also loved M. Wallen."

JUSTIN VERNON'S FAVORITE ALBUMS & SONGS OF 2021 (& 2020):

War on Drugs - Live Drugs

Tierra Whack - "Dolly"

Haim - Women in Music pt. III

Charlie Crockett - Welcome to Hard Times

Dead Tongues - Transmigration Blues

Phil Cook - All These Years

Low - Hey What

Dijon - Absolutely

Bowerbirds - becalmyounglovers

Hiss Golden Messenger - Quietly Blowing It