K.K.’s Priest (ex Judas Priest) announce debut LP

After leaving Judas Priest in 2011, co-founder and guitarist K.K. Downing started his own version of the band, KK's Priest, last year. Rounding out the lineup are former Priest vocalist Tim “Ripper” Owens and drummer Les Binks, as well as guitarist A.J. Mills (Hostile) and bassist Tony Newton (Voodoo Six). They've now announced their debut album, Sermons of the Sinner, due out later this year via Explorer1 Music Group. They also shared a preview, which you can hear below.

