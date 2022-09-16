Ka surprise-released TWO new albums, shares “Ascension” video

Brooklyn rapper (and firefighter) Ka surprised released TWO new albums today: Languish Arts and Woeful Studies. As he's done with albums in the past, both are currently available only as paid downloads from his website ($20), but he has shared the video for the ethereal "Ascension" from Languish Arts, which you can watch below.

Ka mostly produced both albums himself, but Pitchfork reports that Languish Arts track "Unhinged" was produced by Animoss and features Chuck Strangers, while “Still Holding” was produced by Preservation and features Joi and GoneToHeaven.

Ka's previous album, A Martyr's Reward, made our list of Best Rap Albums of 2021, while Descendants of Cain made our Best Rap Albums of 2020 list.

ka-languish-arts loading...

Languish Arts:

01 Full Cobra

02 Ascension

03 No Reservations

04 Forgive Me

05 If Not True

06 Unindulged

07 Touché

08 Still Holding

09 Family Color

10 Last Place

attachment-ka-woeful-studies loading...

Woeful Studies:

01 We Not Innocent

02 We Hurting

03 I’m Tired

04 Obstacles

05 Reap

06 Counted Out

07 Eat

08 The Block

09 Building

10 My Only Home